Who is wrong with Musk’s drastic layoffs?Twitter founder apologizes: Blame me for making the company expand too fast



Financial Associates News, November 6 (Editor Bian Chun)Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for the company’s “too fast” expansion. A day earlier, Twitter laid off about half of its staff under new boss Elon Musk.

“Twitter employees have been strong from the past to the present. No matter how difficult it is, they will always find a way,” Dorsey wrote on Twitter. “I know a lot of people are mad at me. I’m responsible for where everyone is now: I’m letting the company expand too fast. I apologize for that.”

As of June 30, 2013, shortly before Twitter went public, the company had about 2,000 employees, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). By the end of last year, the company had more than 7,500 full-time employees.

Layoffs were part of a drastic overhaul of Tesla and SpaceX after CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter on Oct. 28. Twitter announced in an internal email on Nov. 4 that the company began laying off workers that day, cutting about half of its 7,500-strong workforce.

Musk’s massive layoffs sparked outrage. According to media reports on the 4th, some Twitter employees filed a class-action lawsuit against Twitter in federal court in San Francisco. The employees who sued have argued that Twitter violated U.S. federal and California law by implementing the layoffs without adequate advance notice.

In response to layoffs, Musk said that day, this is no choice.

“Regarding the Twitter layoffs, unfortunately, when the company is losing more than $4 million a day, we have no choice. All layoffs received 3-month severance pay, which is 50% higher than required by law.” Ske wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon.

The layoffs have affected 983 employees in California, according to three notification letters sent to local authorities by Twitter and obtained by the media. California is where Twitter is headquartered.

Dorsey co-founded Twitter in 2006 with Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams. During Twitter’s leadership change, Dorsey served as CEO twice and stepped down as CEO last year. The company’s then-CTO, Parag Agrawal, succeeded Dorsey as CEO and left when Musk took over.

After stepping down as CEO of Twitter, Dorsey shifted his focus to his payments company Block (formerly Square).

Dorsey confident in Twitter under Musk

Dorsey, who has been supportive of Musk’s takeover of Twitter, previously tweeted: “This is the right path…I have full confidence in it.”

After Musk acquired Twitter, Dorsey did not cash out his shares, but kept them all and transferred them to the new company. At the acquisition price of $54.20, it is worth nearly $1 billion. This fully reflects Dorsey’s confidence in Musk’s ability to make money.

That means Dorsey remains one of Twitter’s largest individual shareholders, behind Musk himself and Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Alsaud.