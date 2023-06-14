Home » Who lives in Germany in the largest apartments
seniors have in Deutschland significantly more living space than younger generations. Households in which the main income earners were at least 65 years old used an average of 68.5 square meters of living space per person last year, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Wednesday. In the 45 to 64 year olds, on the other hand, it was 54.8 square meters. At 44.7 square meters, 25 to 44-year-olds had the least living space available per person, while the average for those under 25 was 45.4 square meters.

