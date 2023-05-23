Who makes Koro so successful?

The movers and shakers at the top behind Koro: Florian Schwenkert, Piran Asci and Constantinos Calios (from left). Koro

The Berlin food startup Koro sells goji berries, organic ginger shots, almond cream and much more via its online shop and stores such as Edeka, Rewe and DM. The company has sales in the hundreds of millions, conducts intensive influencer marketing and repeatedly gets money from VCs. Who is it that pulls the strings at Koro? The start-up scene took a closer look at the personal details.

The startup can look back on a long, eventful and quite chaotic history. Because initially, that was in 2012, it was Constantinos Calios and Robert Schyska, who wanted to sell detergents and cleaning agents in large packs via “Koro Drogerie”. However, that was a flop.

Piran Asci, Graduated mathematician and at that time the first working student in the startup, helped with the change of strategy in 2014. New name: Koro. The idea: to sell superfoods such as dried fruit and nut creams in bulk over the web. Asci joined as a co-founder in 2016 and bought all the shares from co-founder Robert Schyska, who now runs his own tea startup.