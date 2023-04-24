Who needs a progress-weary shrinking Europe?

Ralf Fücks is a person with an interesting political Biography. In the 1970s a leading member of the Communist League of West Germany via the Committee for Democracy and Socialism with many others of this scene to the Greens (1982). From 1991 to 1995 he was Senator for Urban Development and Environmental Protection in Bremen, and then Mayor from 1993. From 1997, Ralf Fücks was on the board of directors of the Heinrich Böll Foundation, Green Party. After leaving the Heinrich Böll Foundation in 2017, he and his wife Marieluise Beck founded the NGO “Zentrum Liberale Moderne”, which is sometimes also referred to as a conceptual Basis for a Jamaica coalition is seen.

He made his way from “revolutionary” to reformer in a self-determined manner and is certainly not suspected of being an economic lobbyist

Climate change… the dark side of an unprecedented success story. At the beginning of the industrial revolution, the vast majority of people still lived in abject poverty; today it is still ten percent. At the same time, the number of human children rose from one billion to almost 8 billion. Their life expectancy has doubled.

Even if, with climate change, our western expansive lifestyle has to be critically questioned. In order to reconcile prosperity, freedom and ecology, the world needs innovations and competition for the best solutions – I fully agree with Fücks. Also where he states:

Nobody is interested in a shrinking Europe that is tired of progress.

We owe all of the progress in fighting global poverty, increasing health and life expectancy above all to scientific and technical progress – ultimately also to the use of fossil fuels.

Scientific discoveries and technical inventions led to an immense increase in labor productivity and agricultural yields. They expanded the radius of human activity and the triumphs of modern medicine.

And we can also get the downside of this progress under control with research and innovation. It is true:

Globalization has once again increased the pressure on the ecological limits of the planet. Around half of all fossil fuels that have been burned since the beginning of industrialization can be traced back to the last 30 years.

By the way, this is the period in which D started to phase out nuclear power – brilliant. A technology that had already been used to produce 40% of German electricity CO2-free was handed over.

And yet, as Fücks shows, Germany has managed to increase economic growth by 45% and reduce CO2 emissions by 31% over the past 30 years. Similar to other industrialized countries.

So if Germany and Europe want the validity of human rights to remain relevant for the global future, for the continued existence of democracy, then “degrowth” would probably be the wrong way to go.

In a shrinking economy, investments and the pace of innovation also decrease. On the contrary, the race against climate change requires a higher pace of innovation and increasing investments in the conversion of the energy system, the production apparatus and the public infrastructure. This can create a new economic dynamic, a long wave of green growth. Their drivers are artificial intelligence and the cybernetic control of production and logistics, hydrogen and synthetic fuels, e-mobility and battery technology, renewable materials, bionics and the broad field of biotechnology with higher-yielding, more robust crops and food from cell cultures.

We shall see whether nuclear power and/or fusion energy belong globally. Let’s tackle it…