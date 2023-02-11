Meloni government looking for private investors to buy up BTPsin order to guarantee the sustainability of the Italian public debt, which is also at risk with the ECB which is pulling the plug.

The question of the call to arms of the Italians by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was commented and taken up by Giulia Branz, analyst at Scope’s sovereign debt division, German rating agency headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

In the same city, where the ECB is based, the president Christine Lagarde and the other members of the governing council of the central bank they are preparing to reduce the euro area debt securities that have been engulfing the Eurotower balance sheet for years.

comes the QT-Quantitative Tighteningconfirmed during the last meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB on 2 February.

Referring to the QT, the ECB communicated that “the pace of that reduction will be equal to an average of 15 billion euros per month from the beginning of March to the end of June 2023 and will then be determined over time”.

Ma the hawks of the North are already lurking, expressing the desire that the divestment of BTPs and other sovereign debts bought by the ECB with the previous QE take place at an even faster pace.

Front row the Dutch KlassKnot and the German Joachim Nagelwho this week called for QT to proceed at a faster pace.

In particular, the Dutchman Knot recalled that the ECB must have the ultimate objective of saying stop operations to reinvest securities that have reached maturitywhile Nagel has asked the central bank to proceed with a more ambitious divestment of the portfolio of government bonds it holds.

In this regard, the markets ING strategists point out, are already pricing in the total end of the reinvestment policy, starting from the second half of 2023.

Among other things, ING believes that the movements in the spreads have not been particularly significant precisely because the markets are stable pricing the end of ECB aid also in the form of a stop to reinvestments in euro area government bonds.

Debt: the weight will fall more and more on the shoulders of the Italians

It is in this context, with the BTPs next to stay orphans of the saving hand of Lagarde & Cowhich Giulia Branz of Scope Ratings presents the situation in Italy.

Not exactly the best: according to his calculations private investors they will have to increase their holdings of Italian government bonds by around 90-120 billion euros a yearin the coming years, to meet both the government’s high financing needs and to compensate for the end of the ECB’s purchases of BTP & Co.

“The burden will increasingly fall on the shoulders of Italian investors, in the event that higher yields are not sufficient to re-attract foreign private investors,” warns Branz.

As for the participation of domestic investors, the strategist is currently speaking of one “reassuring basis”, which accompanies a “favorable debt profile, current political stability and support from the European Union”.

The problem is that the presence of private investors, seen as an element that can compensate for what the ECB bought, is anything but a certainty, in the face of the risk of market volatility which could increase if the weakness of the Italian economy and public finances affect investor confidence . A confidence that certainly cannot be taken for granted, in this global economic context in which one of the most common words is that of recession.

Not for nothing, continua Branz -, “the changes that have affected the market conditions have changed the pool of investors from which the Italian Treasury drew”.

In particular foreign investors reduced their share invested in Italian government bonds from 33% of the 2021 total to 28%cutting exposure to BTPs and Italian debt in general by 110 billion euros, to 635 billion in October 2022.

It’s about the minimum level since 2015, year in which foreign private investors held about 40% of the total.

Of course, the exit from the scene of many foreign private investors could be compensated, as in the past, by the purchases launched by Bank of Italy, by banks and by other investors residing in Italy.

But to say this is not exactly correct since, with the ECB launching the QT, the Bank of Italy in primis not only will it not be able to do more BTP shopping, except with temporary deviations, but it will also have to reduce its quotas, as a bank that responds to the Eurotower, belonging like the other central banks of the euro area to the Eurosystem.

Giulia Branz calculates that, based on the ECB’s QT plans, Bank of Italy should reduce the stakes it holds in Italian public debt by between 20 and 30 billion euros, only in 2023.

If then the ECB decides to demobilize starting from 2024 and later 25 billion euros of government bonds per monththe annual reduction of Italian government bonds held by Bank of Italy could expand to -40 billion euros over the next few years.

Hunting for buyers of BTPs: up to 120 billion euros are needed

The Scope Ratings analyst thus estimates that, given the fact that the Treasury will have to proceed to net issuance of €90 billion in 2023 and €70-80 billion until 2027, in the face of the reduction in BTPs by the ECB, private investors should increase the government bonds held by an inclusive value between 90-120 billion.

Which means, if foreign investors aren’t going to buy Italian debt again despite rising yields, they should be institutional investors (watch out for Italian banks with the doom loop, buyers of government bonds) and retail investors Italians to come forward to compensate for their absence.

Obviously, for the rescue of Italy, the contribution above all of the institutional investors, for their availability of resources.

But the pool of Italian savers and the immense liquidity that Italian savings make up are prey that the Italian government, in this case the Meloni government, cannot let slip. All the more so if one considers that, among other things, both by choice and by legal limits, Italian banks could find themselves in a position to place constraints on their capacity to absorb public debt.

Their exposure is in fact very high, a factor that makes it even more dangerous the deadly embrace between the BTPs and the institutions.

So we come to retail investors, precisely those on which the Meloni government is focusing.

Giulia Branz also recognizes the high resources available to Italians: financial assets amounting to 4.8 trillion euros, of which 1.6 trillion euros in the form of cash and deposits: a key strength factor for Italy’s finances.

But Branz also indicates that in the issue of a possible autarkic BTP, or war BTP, sovereign BTPby whatever name you want to call it, the Treasury would have to offer higher yields to be attractive to the retail investor.

Giulia Branz concludes by writing that, at the moment, Italy can boast of stability, thanks to the parliamentary majority that supports the new government and the commitment of the Meloni government to adopt a policy based on serene relations with the European Union. Italy’s outlook both in terms of GDP growth and public finances it also appears resilient.

The resilience of the spread and rates is also highlighted, as rates on BTPs fell to 4.25% and the BTP-Bund spread narrowed to 180-200 basis points. A crucial factor – Branz pointed out -, all the more so if we consider that all of this happened in the absence of any intervention by the ECB, indeed, far from it.

It emerged from the Eurotower data the cumulative net reduction by the ECB of BTP & Co held under its PEPP and PSPP programmesequal to 746 million euros, from the Italian elections of September 2022 to today.