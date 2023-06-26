Who Warren Buffett donated over half his stock to

Buffett has committed to donating more than 99 percent of his personal wealth. picture alliance / zz/NPX/STAR MAX/IPx | zz/NPX/STAR MAX/IPx

Warren Buffett gave away nearly $5 billion worth of stock to philanthropic groups on Wednesday.

The famous investor has donated about 54 percent of his Berkshire Hathaway stock in recent years.

Buffett would probably be worth $250 billion if he hadn’t donated stock.

Warren Buffett gave on Wednesday Berkshire Hathaway stocks worth around five billion US dollars (approx. 4.6 billion euros) to philanthropic groups. If you add up the shares he’s given away over the past 17 years, they would be worth a whopping $132 billion today.

The renowned investor and Berkshire CEO shared in a press release announced that he had converted around 9,100 of his “A” shares into 13.7 million “B” shares. At the close of trading on Wednesday, they were worth $4.6 billion.

He donated about 10.5 million of those shares to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a little over 1 million shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, and about 732,000 shares each to the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and the Novo Foundation.

Buffett is close friends with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and is his foundation’s largest donor. It focuses on tackling poverty, disease and inequality in the world. The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation is named after Buffett’s late wife. Buffett’s three children each head one of the other three foundations.

Buffet’s giveaway stock would be worth $132 billion today

In 2006, Buffett owned 474,998 A shares and decided to donate to good causes annually. He has since given away the equivalent of 257,000 A shares, leaving him with approximately 219,000 shares. Buffett’s original stock was valued at $43 billion. He hasn’t bought or sold a single Berkshire stock since then.

Berkshire’s stock price has risen sharply in recent years, increasing the value of Buffett’s stake. As a result, the shares he’s given away over time are worth about $50 billion based on their value at the time of purchase. That’s more than his entire net worth in 2006. At Berkshire’s current share price, they’re worth $132 billion.

Buffett’s remaining shares are worth a total of about $113 billion. They make up most of his $118 billion net worth. If Buffett kept all of those shares, all things being equal, his fortune would exceed $250 billion. That figure dwarfs the $232 billion fortune of Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk. He currently tops the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Warren Buffett puts over 99 percent of his personal wealth to good causes

“The math behind the lifetime commitments to the five foundations is interesting,” Buffett said in his press release Wednesday. He found that he had donated more money than he originally had in 2006. He also emphasized that the size of his donations is a product of several fundamental factors.

“Nothing out of the ordinary has happened at Berkshire. A very long runway, simple and generally sound decisions, the American tailwind and compound interest effects have led to my current wealth,” he said.

So far, Buffett has given away 54 percent of his Berkshire shares. He pledged to use over 99 percent of his personal wealth for good causes. Last year, he stepped up his charity efforts with a surprise donation in November. He distributed $759 million in “B” shares to his four family foundations, describing the move as his “ultimate endorsement” of his children.

