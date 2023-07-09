Who will succeed Andréa Maechler?

We are looking for a superwoman from Romandy – and until then, three German-Swiss men will determine monetary policy

The search for a successor to Andréa Maechler has stalled. Also because the successor has to meet so many criteria.

from left: Marlene Amstad, Sarah Lein, Eftychia Fischer

Pictures: Simon Tanner, zvg

She’s been gone since the end of June, the only and first woman ever to be allowed to sit on the board of directors of the National Bank. Andréa Maechler has now left the central bank after around eight years and will take over as deputy head of the Bank for International Settlements in Basel at the beginning of September. Her departure was not a surprise, but a logical consequence after she was passed over to succeed Fritz Zurbrügg, who had previously resigned. In her place, Martin Schlegel was promoted directly to number 2 by the extended board of directors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

