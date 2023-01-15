Wholesalers are busy billing!The Spring Festival is approaching, the liquor market is picking up, and the market is divided into low-end liquor or it is difficult to enjoy the benefits of the peak season | Fax



Financial Associated Press, January 14th (Reporter Wu Weiling)“Make an order! Hurry up and make an order!”

“Hurry up and help me get this wine!”

“Support this boss! His car is here!”

Recently, a reporter from the Financial Associated Press visited the wine and food city of Gaoqiao Market, Hunan. In a liquor and beverage comprehensive wholesale store, there was a steady stream of customers who came to purchase, and the “beep” sound of the printer in the store was endless. The waiting customers surrounded the staff, hoping to load the goods as soon as possible, while the master who picked up the goods was busy in an orderly manner amidst the sound of urging.

As the Spring Festival is approaching, the wine market that has been silent for a long time has become “lively”, and the current wine wholesale market has also shown signs of recovery. However, not all wine merchants can enjoy the “warm current” of the Spring Festival. A reporter from the Financial Associated Press also noticed that the wholesale market is severely divided, with high-end wine approval prices firm and low-end wine prices declining.

Pre-holiday baijiu recovery market differentiation is obvious

Customers queuing up for bills of lading in the wholesale market took a photo by a reporter from the Financial Associated Press. The wine business was good last year, with more shipments at mid-to-high-end prices. “We sell wine this month, and we can basically sell two to three thousand pieces a day. Last year, we didn’t sell so much.”

During the Spring Festival this year, the demand for all kinds of liquor has recovered. When chatting with customers in the store, a reporter from the Financial Associated Press learned that among the people who came to purchase, there were not only retail store owners, company procurement personnel, but also self-purchasing customers.

Drinks and food in the city are full of traffic and a reporter from the Financial Associated Press. However, not all wholesalers are immersed in the joy of billing. In several small wholesale stores specializing in liquor, a reporter from the Financial Associated Press noticed that for tens of minutes, there were no customers on the scene to buy. A store employee told the reporter, “This year’s Spring Festival is a bit worse than last year’s, almost half of last year’s.”

Comparing these shops with very different businesses, a reporter from the Financial Associated Press noticed that the shops with good business have a larger area and a relatively complete range of business categories. Calculated based on wholesale prices, the price of wine products covers a single bottle of less than 100 yuan, 100~300 yuan, 300-500 yuan and famous wines such as Wuliangye, Shuijingfang, Maotai, etc.; while the shops with relatively flat business, the area is small, and the wine products are concentrated in the wholesale price range of 100-300 yuan per bottle and below 100 yuan.

“The Spring Festival is the main time period for Chinese people to visit relatives and friends and have business banquets. These consumption scenarios are the peak period for gifts and wine for banquets. The consumption is mainly famous wines and high-end and sub-high-end products. Therefore, In this peak consumption season, sub-high-end and high-end wines are the first to rebound. However, the mass consumer market has not yet fully recovered, and the overall health awareness of the public has also been affected.” Cai Xuefei, an analyst in the liquor industry and general manager of Zhiqu Consulting, told Cailian According to the analysis of the agency reporter.

Someone from a wholesale store also expressed a similar view to the Financial Associated Press: “Now it is released, but generally it is just recovering from yang. Who drinks? You can’t drink if you are yang.” Have.”

On the other hand, a reporter from the Financial Associated Press learned from the communication with customers and people in the distribution link that the demand for mid-to-high-end wine has indeed performed well in the near future. “Here are 7 pieces of Yanghe, and I just dragged 50 pieces of Moutai.” A customer pointed to his goods and told the reporter of the Financial Associated Press. Another person in the wine distribution link told the reporter of the Financial Associated Press: “The delivery is too busy these days!”

Leading wine companies are making efforts to “slide” low-end prices For mid-to-high-end and leading wine companies, the importance of this year’s Spring Festival stocking season is self-evident.

A reporter from the Financial Associated Press learned from the official microblogs of various liquor companies and liquor sales people that since the end of last year, Wuliangye (000858.SZ), Shede Liquor (600702.SH), Jiugui Liquor (000799.SZ), Yanghe ( 002304.SZ) and other wine companies have launched a series of prize-winning activities by scanning codes. After customers purchase a designated series of wines, they will have the opportunity to draw gifts or WeChat red envelopes of different levels by scanning the QR code of the bottle cap. Up to 2000 yuan.

In Cai Xuefei’s view, in the current consumption environment, for some famous wine brands, prize promotion is expected to boost product sales. “Prize promotion is actually a very routine and important means of alcohol consumption, especially in the current consumption situation, consumers are very sensitive to prices, some famous wines such as Wuliangye, Yanghe, etc., have a certain brand value in themselves , Supplemented by a certain price promotion, it can promote consumer purchases during the Spring Festival and speed up product sales and circulation.”

The reward promotion may indeed have achieved a certain effect. A reporter from the Financial Associated Press called the Securities Department of Shede Liquor Industry as an investor and was informed: “(WeChat code scanning activity) the current feedback effect is still quite good, but the specific sales situation still pays attention to regular reports. The content of the announcement shall prevail.”

In the current fragmented liquor market, the strength of leading liquor companies is also reflected in wholesale prices. According to the data disclosed by the WeChat official account of “Liquor Price Today”, as of January 12, in addition to the slight drop in the price of Feitian Moutai, the approved prices of high-end wines such as Moutai 1935, Puwu (Eight Generation), Yanghe M9, and Guojiao 1573 remained stable. . A reporter from the Financial Associated Press also learned from the Gaoqiao wine and food wholesale market that the approved price of a single bottle of Seventh Generation Wuliangye is in the early 1,000 yuan.

The low-end wine market has experienced a significant price decline. During the visit to the wholesale market, the reporter found that the wholesale price of low-end wine was significantly lower than the label price. A store employee told a reporter from the Financial Associated Press that the label price of a certain wine is more than 200 yuan per bottle, but the current wholesale price is only more than 300 yuan per piece, and a piece of 6 bottles, that is, the wholesale price of a single bottle is only a little over 50 yuan. The person also revealed that the wine can also be sold at a low price in the retail link, “(single bottle price) can be sold for more than 200 yuan (single bottle price), and it can be sold for more than 100 yuan.”

Cai Xuefei told reporters from the Financial Associated Press that the essential reason for the decline in the price of low-end wine is still the upgrading of the consumption structure of the Chinese wine market. “The proportion of wine for social use has increased significantly, while the consumption market for low-end wine, especially self-drinking wine, is declining rapidly. At the same time, young consumers have higher requirements for brand and quality, and those who promote themselves by price The low-end and mid-end wines oriented to the market will lose their market.”

“However, we should still see that mid-to-low-end wines with brands and guaranteed quality still have certain sales prospects. After the big waves have washed away, I believe that those products with real quality and guaranteed brands at mass prices will still have good consumption. Prospects.” Cai Xuefei looked forward.

It is worth noting that although the Spring Festival peak season has just started, related stocks in the secondary market have already “raised first”.

Since the beginning of December, the Shenwan liquor industry has achieved an average range increase of 18.53%, of which Yingjia Gongjiu (603198.SH) has achieved a range increase of 46.73%. In addition, Kweichow Moutai (600519.SH), Wuliangye, Yanghe, and Shuijingfang also achieved interval increases of 14.70%, 23.29%, 23.78%, and 33.68%, respectively.

