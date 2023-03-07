The chemical company Covestro, for example, informed WirtschaftsWoche that the payment was irrelevant, “because we always evaluate the positions, not the gender of the employees who perform the activities in the respective position. The payment is based on this.” Many companies advance this argument. Otto also does not provide any information on the gender pay gap in their own company. Frederike Fritzsche refers to the Pay Transparency Act, which has been in force since 2017. It is primarily intended to support women in asserting their right to equal pay for equal work or work of equal value. Within the framework of this law, employees can “inform themselves at any time about questions about earnings and wage equity,” explains Fritzsche.

At Knauer, which has 180 employees and is significantly smaller than Covestro or Otto, the department heads are responsible for “ensuring that the salaries are right” and that there is a mix of women and men on the payroll. Knauer says that experience, commitment and performance definitely play a role and are reflected in the salary.