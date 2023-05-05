Why a fund provider wants to take over the penalties of climate stickers

Investors who are not behind the climate-glue protests could now get out of the company’s equity or mixed funds in protest – despite Platow’s partial retreat. Ökoworld has to take back fund shares every day, and they can also be traded on the stock exchange at any time. This could threaten the fund with huge outflows of funds, which in turn would reduce the income of Ökoworld AG. Because Ökoworld earns, for example, from the management fees that the company is allowed to withdraw annually from the funds offered. And the more volume these funds have and the more money investors deposit, the more money the fund provider earns.