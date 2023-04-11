Michael Groß is one of the authors of these studies. He is an honorary professor at the Goethe University for organization and leadership, also works as a freelance coach – and is a three-time Olympic champion in swimming. The fact that the job is so important to us is also due to so-called self-efficacy, explains Groß. Employees who have the feeling that they can change and shape something automatically identify more strongly with their job. Incidentally, he explains, people always identify more with a job than with a company. The fact that employees bond emotionally to the employer only comes about through the job. This has advantages for companies: Those who identify with the employer are more solution-oriented and do not give up so easily when difficulties arise, and deal with mistakes better. “It’s easier to manage when someone overshoots and becomes over-identified. It becomes difficult when someone has no identification.”

He advises companies to show appreciation for over-identified employees, not to prohibit overtime – and at the same time to focus on health. The measures can vary depending on the industry: for example, clear regulations regarding e-mails and availability. “Especially those who strongly identify themselves worry a lot more about emails outside of working hours,” explains Groß.