If you ask a HR manager if their company is good at promoting employee careers, they’ll likely answer yes—and then talk about the programs they’ve developed for high-potential employees. If you ask how well the company supports the rest of the workforce, the answer will probably be different. Some will refer to the managers who are responsible for the development of their employees. And others on the employees themselves, who would have to shape their own career development. The most honest leaders might add that their approach works for some employees but not for most.