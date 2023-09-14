Why are we so resistant to open data?

A positive example that I noticed during my research is the Australian provider World Data Exchange. This offers a platform to simplify the consensual exchange of personal data in the areas of finance, MedTech, retail and other industries. Control of data and the associated privacy should lie with people. The company is working on “ethical data sharing” in which the focus should be on the individual, their data and their privacy. The company says Australia must strive to position itself at the forefront of the global digital transformation race. Australia is on the right track: Open data regulation is already in force in the country, which sets a standard for publishing government data.

