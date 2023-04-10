Also, highly rated startups, such as those in tech, are still male-dominated. Women in IT are still rare in Germany. “There are also women who start up companies in the tech industry, but the role they play in the company must be taken into account,” comments Vanessa Fischer, co-managing director of the female investor network encourageventures. “Only a few women are then CEO or CTO, but occupy stereotypical fields such as organization or marketing”. The network has set itself the goal of increasing the visibility of women in the start-up world and bringing more variety and diversity to the start-up and business angel landscape. 700 start-ups are registered in the network – in which at least one woman is part of the founding team.