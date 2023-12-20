Why attack on Red Sea cargo ship sparks worries about rising oil prices – BBC News Chinese

Analysts Sound Alarm Over Red Sea Attacks on Cargo Ships

The recent attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea have sparked concerns among analysts about a potential increase in oil and other commodity prices. The attacks, carried out by Houthi militants in Yemen, have led some shipping companies to suspend access to the route. The world‘s second-largest shipping company, Maersk, announced that some ships would detour around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope to avoid the region.

In response to the attacks, the US military launched a maritime operation called “Prosperity Guard,” which involves several countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Bahrain, Norway, and Spain. The United States also welcomed China’s constructive role in deterring further attacks.

The Houthis have threatened to continue attacks in the Bab al-Mandeb strait, a crucial shipping channel between Asia and Europe. “Even if the United States succeeds in mobilizing the entire world, our military operations will not stop,” said Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior Houthi official.

The British Ministry of Defense announced that the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond will join a new task force in the Red Sea as the security situation worsens.

The Red Sea is a critical shipping route for the transportation of oil, liquefied natural gas, and consumer goods. The attacks have raised concerns about disruptions in the global supply chain. Shipping companies have reported ships coming under attack from drones and missiles.

The attacks have already prompted some companies to suspend crude oil transportation through the route. However, despite the impact on the shipping industry, oil prices have only seen a slight increase, trading at about $78 a barrel.

The attacks have also raised concerns about higher inflation. With inflation already standing at 4.6% in the UK, the attacks could lead to further price increases.

While the situation in the Red Sea continues to unfold, analysts are closely monitoring the impact on global shipping and commodity prices.

