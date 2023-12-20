Home » Why attack on Red Sea cargo ship sparks worries about rising oil prices – BBC News Chinese
Business

Why attack on Red Sea cargo ship sparks worries about rising oil prices – BBC News Chinese

by admin
Why attack on Red Sea cargo ship sparks worries about rising oil prices – BBC News Chinese

Analysts Sound Alarm Over Red Sea Attacks on Cargo Ships

The recent attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea have sparked concerns among analysts about a potential increase in oil and other commodity prices. The attacks, carried out by Houthi militants in Yemen, have led some shipping companies to suspend access to the route. The world‘s second-largest shipping company, Maersk, announced that some ships would detour around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope to avoid the region.

In response to the attacks, the US military launched a maritime operation called “Prosperity Guard,” which involves several countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Bahrain, Norway, and Spain. The United States also welcomed China’s constructive role in deterring further attacks.

The Houthis have threatened to continue attacks in the Bab al-Mandeb strait, a crucial shipping channel between Asia and Europe. “Even if the United States succeeds in mobilizing the entire world, our military operations will not stop,” said Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior Houthi official.

The British Ministry of Defense announced that the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond will join a new task force in the Red Sea as the security situation worsens.

The Red Sea is a critical shipping route for the transportation of oil, liquefied natural gas, and consumer goods. The attacks have raised concerns about disruptions in the global supply chain. Shipping companies have reported ships coming under attack from drones and missiles.

The attacks have already prompted some companies to suspend crude oil transportation through the route. However, despite the impact on the shipping industry, oil prices have only seen a slight increase, trading at about $78 a barrel.

See also  Switzerland as a loophole for sanctioned Russians

The attacks have also raised concerns about higher inflation. With inflation already standing at 4.6% in the UK, the attacks could lead to further price increases.

While the situation in the Red Sea continues to unfold, analysts are closely monitoring the impact on global shipping and commodity prices.

You may also like

New opportunities for ski tourism despite lack of...

Ecopetrol Summons Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to Approve Bylaw...

Goodbye discounts, petrol prices are rising again

Accelerate the development of a stronger, better, and...

This is how Amazon founder Jeff Bezos describes...

The Impact of the Bank of the Republic’s...

Stability Pact, France and Germany announce the agreement,...

What signal does the Bank of Japan send...

Seasonal price fluctuations – Big price check: These...

Last Minute Christmas Shopping in Florida: Stores Open...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy