Why Blinkist co-founder Sebastian Klein wants to donate his fortune

by admin
The purpose of the non-profit GmbH is to contribute to environmental and climate protection. What are the specific steps you want to take?
It’s an evolution of what I’m already doing. I invest in start-ups that have a positive impact based on certain criteria. How to define that exactly is a bit more complicated. For example, I only invest in various founding teams and not in pure white male teams – it is relatively easy for them to get money. I also prefer steward-owned startups (a form of ownership that ensures that profits and corporate assets serve long-term corporate development across generations, editor’s note) or that ensure non-profit status in some other way. We have now made an exit with Blinkist – but in general I believe that this model is rather harmful for our society. That’s why I try to support teams that don’t strive for that. So one part is “impact investing” and then I also support projects that are not profit-oriented, which I’ve done privately up to now.

You just said that it is difficult to measure the criteria that are set there. What standards do you want to set for the non-profit GmbH?
At the moment, to be honest, I still look at start-ups and say intuitively whether I think they have a big impact or not. That’s why I like investing in start-ups that are steward-owned or obviously not-for-profit. One of the most important questions for me is always: In the end, is it about the money or is it about the impact? If you make a company non-profit from the start or structure it as steward-ownership, then you don’t do it because you ultimately just want to make money, but then the focus is on the impact.

