Why boss Martina Merz has to go

For Martina Merz it is the end of an amazing career at Thyssenkrupp. In 2019 she first became head of the supervisory board, then switched to the head position in Essen, and quickly celebrated success when she sold the elevator division at a good price. Their plan to transform Thyssenkrupp into the “Group of Companies” was convincing, at least on paper. There is no question that Martina Merz did not have an easy legacy. There have been plans to get rid of steel in some form for decades. The forces of inertia at Thyssenkrupp are enormous, the power structures difficult, and the influence of the unions enormous. And the times – whether corona pandemic or the Russian attack on Ukraine – didn’t make it easier for Merz either. She herself has repeatedly referred to the circumstances, the environment, the crises – and promised to implement her strategy as soon as possible. The supervisory board also supported her for a long time, only extending her contract to 2028 last May. In retrospect, it was probably primarily an attempt to strengthen Merz’s back. Others said you just have to be careful who Siemens appoints to its board of directors. He or she will probably change soon, they have a good sense for that at Siemens – and then want to secure the best early on.