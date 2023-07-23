Why CO2 is not the main problem

Sustainable flying by 2050? Why the promises made by the airlines don’t work

The aviation industry wants to fly CO2-neutral in the future – and has high hopes for new technologies. But a new study shows that it takes much more to achieve the climate goals.

Long queues at Zurich Airport: The Swiss prefer to travel by plane on their summer holidays.

Bild: Urs Flüeler/Keystone

Zurich Airport called last Sunday a “record day” since the pandemic: on the first weekend of the Zurich school holidays, the airport recorded more than 100,000 passengers – in a single day. And according to the airport, it shouldn’t be the only peak day during the summer holidays when this mark is broken.

