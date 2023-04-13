First of all, these buildings have two advantages over private homes: The roofs are mostly flat, which allows the solar modules to be optimally aligned. In addition, unlike in private homes, electricity in companies is mainly consumed during normal working hours when the sun is shining. Larger losses due to storage can thus be avoided.

However, there are two arguments against this: On the one hand, commercial roofs must be able to support many photovoltaic systems, which becomes a problem, especially in large logistics halls where walls and roof only have the function of an outer skin. From the provider’s point of view, however, this is rarely a real obstacle in practice. “Currently there are really few projects that fail because of this,” says Schulze Brock. “Currently, east-west systems are mostly built on flat roofs. Ten years ago, only south-facing systems were built. As a result, more ballast on the roof was needed due to the larger area exposed to the wind.”