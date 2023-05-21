Why companies like Google need rules for home office & Co

There is a group of people that should not be underestimated who just want to work and don’t feel like team building or anything like that. Are you out of place with an employer that values ​​New Work?

New Work does not mean excessive commitment or identification. It means: I come home in the evening and I’m proud of what I’ve done or I’m looking forward to Monday after a stressful week, but nobody bothers me at the weekend. We simply have to eradicate the working conditions that drive people away from work. People who just want to make money and companies that think purely economically also benefit from this. The opposite model is completely different: only doing things to earn money that I don’t like doing. One call from a headhunter is enough and you’re gone.

