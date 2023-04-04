Advertisement

The success story of the company Digital Factor GmbH began in 2015 when it won the first award as a start-up. This year we were able to assert ourselves against 100 other start-ups with our company under the direction of Dimitri Haussmann and convince the jury of our work and performance. But how exactly did that happen? There are many advertising agencies in the market and the competition is fierce. So what is the success story of Digital Factor GmbH and how is it that we now have long waiting lists for new customers?

First of all, the innovative and modern business ideas were largely responsible for the success. At Digital Factor GmbH, people were not satisfied with the tried and tested, but instead decided to try out new solutions and approaches. This has led to the company being able to attract and convince new customers. In addition, there is an excellent success rate for the projects. According to Managing Director Dimitri Haussmann, more than 100 projects have already been successfully implemented for customers from the entire DA-CH region.

But there is another recipe for success, which Digital Factor GmbH is constantly bringing in new customers and thus leading to longer waiting lists: Specialization and particular expertise in the field of online portals, including every conceivable niche. Some may wonder what the difference is between Digital Factor GmbH and the other advertising agencies. After all, at first glance, everyone is doing the same thing. However, most advertising agencies have to take care of a wide range of services. They take over websites, online shops, booking portals and are also active in various other areas. The Digital Factor GmbH on the other hand has specialized exclusively in the development of online shops and web portals.

Proudly reported Dimitri Haussmann about how people here are familiar with the technology and the special features of web portals and online shops. You can tell right away that this is a passion and not just a job. A passion that is also reflected in the team. Digital Factor GmbH has an experienced team that works with passion in the respective areas. An important factor in success and one of the biggest features in which Digital Factor GmbH differs from the other companies of the competition. The facts speak for themselves, because Within a few years, Digital Factor GmbH has supported numerous companies from Germany, Austria and Switzerland in the implementation of their projects and has advised, supported and accompanied its customers extensively.

So the waiting list is getting longer

More and more people are looking for a way into self-employment and what option is more interesting than the internet? But not only that. Many companies also decide to offer their products or services online. As one of the leading agencies in the DA-CH region, Digital Factor has already made a name for itself here and is therefore the first point of contact for many customers. Also because of the high success rate that we can show.

However, this also means that we receive more customer inquiries than we can process. The result is a waiting list. This has been getting longer and longer, especially in recent times, so we had to decide to analyze projects in an initial meeting and see if there were any chances of success. If the project is promising, then we put it into practice. Nevertheless, there is no way around the waiting list and a consultation. Customers who are interested in Digital Factor GmbH developing an online shop or portal should therefore contact our experts at an early stage. Otherwise longer waiting times are unfortunately possible and the planned project could be postponed.

This is how the cooperation with Digital Factor GmbH from Munich works

Basically, the cooperation with the Digital Factor GmbH starts with a job interview or with an initial consultation. The customers get in touch with the agency and present their plan or project. This is checked by the experts from Digital Factor GmbH and if there is a chance of success, the project will be supported by the agency.

The support covers all important areas. Digital Factor GmbH is involved in the planning and implementation right from the start and brings in its own ideas that can improve the project. As soon as the planning is complete, the agency takes care of the development, programming and implementation. This is where the real work begins, the creation of a product. Once this task has also been completed, the team of experts at Digital Factor GmbH takes care of marketing and sales. The company is always there as a contact person at the customer’s side.

Even after the work on the project has been completed, the cooperation usually continues. Digital Factor GmbH takes care of updates, updates and the expansion of new functions. In other words: Digital Factor GmbH from Munich and Berlin is a full-service agency that covers all areas of a project and accompanies the customer from start to finish.

The concept was so successful that the agency can no longer process all inquiries. In view of this, a waiting list has been introduced for projects with a good chance of success. Other projects that are less likely to succeed may be rejected by the agency.

Online products and digital services: our specialty

Today there is a large number of online shops, learning portals, booking and event portals, etc. In other words: there is plenty on offer and a lot of competition. Is it still worth taking the leap into self-employment with your own platform? The answer is yes. At least when you have a good idea with a mature concept. You also need a professionally implemented platform as well as good marketing and a target group that you can successfully inspire for yourself and your project. Not an easy task when you look at what’s on offer.

This is where we come in. We have not only specialized in digital solutions of all kinds, but with Die Digital Factor GmbH we also successfully launch new platforms every day despite the competition. We use our expertise to make our projects successful. Because we are specialists here. We do nothing else and have also developed a real passion for online portals. Therefore, we can help bring many projects to market successfully. If we don’t see any prospects of success, then we don’t accept the project and tell our customers that we can’t help them. In our opinion, honesty is best.

Digital solutions such as web portals are lucrative sources of income

We live in a digital age. People are shopping online more and more frequently. This is also the reason why so many companies today are opting for digital solutions and platforms in e-commerce. Most exist without problems, although the market is highly competitive. It is therefore still quite lucrative to venture into the e-commerce business with a solid business idea and a good concept. But: The step must be well thought out and planned thoroughly. This is the only way for the project to have a chance of success.

Anyone who is interested in developing their own innovative project, is creative and believes that their project will be successful on the market can contact Digital Factor GmbH at any time. The initial consultation is completely non-binding and free of charge for the customer. Further information is available on the website of Digital Factor GmbH. The team is always happy to hear about new projects.

Published by: admin