All media reporter of Hubei Daily Zuo Chen Zhang Yangchun Hu Xian correspondent Guo Zhi intern Jin Zhiyi

“Central Enterprise Tiantuan” queued up to sign contracts with Hubei, 7 regional headquarters and subsidiaries scrambled to settle down, and companies in specialized and subdivided fields emerged… At the 7th Hubei Province and Central Enterprise Project Matching Conference held on August 9 , Many central enterprises have rushed to Hubei, why are they so optimistic about Hubei? What kind of new investment trends does it reveal?

Luozi Hubei deeply cultivates the central part

Before the establishment of the Central China Regional Headquarters, China Energy Construction Co., Ltd. has been in-depth cooperation with Hubei, from the construction of major national-level water conservancy and hydropower facilities such as the Yangtze River Gezhou Dam Project, the Yangtze River Three Gorges Project, and the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, Xiangjing Expressway, Wuhan-Yangxin Expressway Huangshi Duan and other infrastructure projects. As of the end of last year, China Energy has invested nearly 600 billion yuan in Hubei.

Why set up the Central China Regional Headquarters? According to the relevant person in charge of the company, Hubei is an important meeting point of many important national strategies. Energy China also has strong Hubei genes. The establishment of a regional headquarters and investment platform in Hubei this time is to radiate Henan, Shanxi and Jiangxi from Hubei. , to better cultivate the central market, integrate into social and economic development, and contribute to the development of Hubei Province’s energy, power and infrastructure industries.

“Energy China Central China Regional Headquarters is located in Qingshan District, Wuhan City, which fully expresses our confidence in investing in Hubei.” Wu Yun, member of the Standing Committee of the China Energy Construction Party Committee and Deputy General Manager, introduced that the company will continue to integrate resources and increase investment in Hubei and Wuhan. Investment efforts will be made to jointly build a strategic fulcrum in the central region.

Focus on advantages to create “fist products”

In recent years, central enterprises have set up more than 50 headquarters and subsidiaries at all levels in Hubei, such as China Changjiang Ecological Environmental Protection Group, China Urban and Rural Holdings Group, China National Chemical Engineering Group Central China Regional Headquarters, China Power Construction Central China Regional Headquarters, China Energy Construction Central China Regional Headquarters Headquarters, Sinopharm Group China Bio-Central Industrial Base, etc.

From the perspective of the layout of central enterprises in Eluozi, the central enterprises take regional headquarters or specialized secondary subsidiaries as the “starter”, and the momentum of deepening the regional market is obvious.

On April 26, 2018, in accordance with the requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping to jointly focus on the protection of the Yangtze River, the Yangtze River Ecological Environmental Protection Group, a subsidiary of the Three Gorges Group, came into being and became the main force of the Three Gorges Group to carry out the protection of the Yangtze River. Over the past four years, the group has built projects such as Tangxun Lake Basin Management and the Optics Valley Ecological Corridor with high standards in Wuhan, becoming a model for Hubei’s water environment system management.

The China Railway Construction Yangtze River Investment Co., Ltd., which has settled in the Yangtze River New Area this time, is a second-level wholly-owned subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corporation. It aims to enhance the overall market advantage of China Railway Construction Corporation in Wuhan area. type company. In the future, China Railway Construction Yangtze River Investment Co., Ltd. will invest deeply in Wuhan in the fields of construction project management and operation, new energy and new technology, Internet information technology, transportation and new infrastructure, and coordinate the investment business of China Railway Construction in Wuhan.

China Energy Construction Green Building Materials Co., Ltd., which was unveiled this time, is a second-level wholly-owned subsidiary of China Energy Construction.

“We will concentrate the advantages of China Energy Construction in the field of building materials, give full play to the synergy advantages of the whole industry chain, form ‘fist products’, and enhance the company’s competitiveness in the market.” China Energy Construction Green Building Materials Co., Ltd. Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Deputy Secretary General Manager Peng Yuanping introduced that the company plans to invest more than 10 billion yuan in Hubei during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period. Green and sustainable development of boutique building materials industry.

Help Hubei stabilize the market

With the “blessing” of many central enterprises, Hubei’s economic market is more stable.

On July 7, the construction of the middle route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project to divert the river and fill the Han River was officially started at the Danjiangkou in Shiyan. This project is the first start-up project of the follow-up project of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project. It is an important landmark project to comprehensively promote the high-quality development of the follow-up project of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project and accelerate the construction of the main skeleton and aorta of the national water network, with a total investment of nearly 60 billion yuan.

China South-to-North Water Diversion Group is the only super large-scale water supply project development and operation group enterprise managed by the central government. The China South-to-North Water Diversion Group Jianghan Water Network Construction and Development Co., Ltd., which was unveiled this time, is the legal person of the river diversion project, with a registered capital of 10 billion yuan and settled in Wuhan. City East Lake District.

“We will take this meeting as an opportunity to further enhance our sense of responsibility and mission, and do our best to speed up investment and development in Hubei, so as to actively contribute to the high-quality development of Hubei.” Liu Guoyue, general manager of the National Energy Investment Group, introduced that on the one hand, the Give full play to the Group’s coal, electricity, port and shipping integrated operation advantages, enhance Hubei’s energy supply guarantee, and increase the medium- and long-term agreement for transmission of electricity and coal to Hubei to 16 million tons per year, providing strong energy support for Hubei’s economic and social development; at the same time, the “14th Five-Year Plan” “During the period, it plans to invest more than 40 billion yuan in Hubei to help Hubei to speed up energy transformation and accelerate the promotion of three million kilowatt new energy base projects in Hanchuan, Suizhou and Jingmen.