AMD released its Q4 quarterly financial report yesterday. Revenue increased by 16% over the same period last year, and it rose by 44% for the whole year, creating a new record. After a serious decline in the past 20 years, this result is quite good.

However, AMD also has hidden concerns. The revenue of the client department, which is dominated by PC processors, was 903 million US dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 51%.

Now the question is, why the price of AMD’s CPU and graphics card didn’t drop sharply when the revenue was cut in half? Especially last year when mining cards crashed, everyone expected that the price of graphics cards would also plummet, but the previous premiums of AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards have only been reduced, and some popular models are still higher than the recommended price after the mining disaster.

This question now has an answer. At AMD’s financial report meeting, CEO Lisa Su explained how they adjust the supply of CPU and graphics cards according to demand.

Su Zifeng said that in the past two quarters,AMD’s sales or shipments have been under-shipped, Q3 under-shipped, Q4 under-shipped, and Q1 this year will also be slightly under-shipped.

Su Zifeng’s original text used undership, the word itself means that the goods are not shipped enough. However, Su Zifeng’s statement was caught by many foreign media, such as PCgamer, PCWorld, etc.Su Zifeng’s statement means that AMD has been using insufficient shipments to maintain chip balance.

To put it in a way that everyone can understand, these media believe that after the collapse of mining cards caused a sharp decline in demand, AMD restricted graphics card shipments to maintain a tense market, thereby preventing sharp price cuts for graphics cards. This explains why there is no Everyone expected the price of graphics cards to plummet.

AMD CEO Su Zifeng’s statement has sparked intense discussions on the Internet, but it’s hard to say whether foreigners have misinterpreted Su’s mother’s meaning, because the meaning of undership itself is neutral. It is estimated that after netizens’ voices ferment, AMD PR will speak out to refute the rumors.