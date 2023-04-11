Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-04-11 16:07:34 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

The governor of the Bank of Japan has changed hands for the first time in 10 years. Kazuo Ueda succeeded Haruhiko Kuroda as the 32nd governor of the Bank of Japan. According to Japanese media, this marks the end of an era. The Japanese media described the governor of the Bank of Japan as the most difficult central bank position in the world. After Kazuo Ueda took office, what difficulties did the Bank of Japan face? What will be the follow-up policy path of Kazuo Ueda?

Why do Japanese bond investors stay on the sidelines as the governor of the Bank of Japan changes ownership for the first time in 10 years?丨On the market