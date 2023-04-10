It is considered undisputed in science that acquiring Austrian citizenship has a positive effect on integration (cf. most recently Gerd Valchars and Rainer Bauböck: migration and citizenship). In addition to security under residence law, better chances on the job market and freedom to travel, the Austrian passport is a prerequisite for democratic participation. Despite this, there are now 1.5 million people living in Austria without Austrian citizenship. On behalf of the City of Vienna and in cooperation with the Commission for Migration and Integration Research of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW) Max Haller and Jeremias Stadlmair asked those affectedWhy it is like that.

Selected results

39 percent of those surveyed have a specific desire to be naturalized, 31 percent are still unsure whether they want to acquire citizenship at a later date and 30 percent have no such desire – at least for the moment.

Six possible motives for naturalization were listed in the questionnaire. Among those interested, two were mentioned most frequently by far: “Because I feel like an Austrian“, stated 55 percent of the respondents; 53 percent want a safe one residential status. For a third of the participants, political participation is an important argument.

What increases the desire for naturalization?

It is exciting to see how the desire for naturalization depends on citizenship: EU citizens have a significantly lower desire than third-country nationals. Only 12 percent of citizens from the so-called old member states want to accept Austrian citizenship. In the new member states that joined the EU after 2004, the figure is already 36 percent. At 67 percent, third-country nationals from countries outside Europe have the highest value. Our German neighbors have the lowest value at just 7 percent.

A higher probability of naturalization of third-country nationals is explained in particular with the higher instrumental benefit of citizenship of an EU member state, for example with regard to freedom of movement, access to the labor market, equal treatment, residence security or the right to vote. Since Union citizens are basically equal to Austrian nationals with the exception of voting rights at state and federal level, this result is not surprising. At 58 percent, people who had to experience war or persecution have a particularly high desire for naturalization.

The interest in acquiring Austrian citizenship is strongly influenced by the respective age at the time of immigration to Austria. People who were born in Austria or who came to us as children/adolescents are much more interested than those who only migrated as adults. The desire for naturalization decreases as the length of stay progresses: from 44 percent at the time of immigration to 34 percent after 20 years of residence.

Identification with Austria or with the country of origin is of great relevance. Unsurprisingly, people who identify more strongly with Austria than with their country of origin are significantly more likely to want naturalization (64 percent to 18 percent).

Citizenship is of central importance for political participation. People with a strong interest in Austrian politics want to participate and accordingly have a strong desire for naturalization (54 percent). A similar picture is shown by people who have little or no interest in politics in their country of origin (50 percent want to take Austrian citizenship). People who are bothered by the exclusion from the right to vote confirm these figures: half want citizenship because they want to have a say in politics.

attitudes towards citizenship

In this study, the participants were asked about their basic attitude towards citizenship. Similar to what is required by the Chamber of Labor, 83 percent of respondents are of the opinion that children born in Austria should receive Austrian citizenship (ius soli). 86 percent are in favor of making naturalization easier for everyone. The importance as a sign of identification and belonging was emphasized by 74 percent.

The question of enabling dual citizenship is more complex. Here the (overall strong) agreement among EU citizens is higher than among third-country nationals. It is also higher among those who have no interest in Austrian citizenship. These results can be explained by the fact that dual citizenship is particularly attractive for those who would otherwise tend not to apply for Austrian citizenship (here mainly EU citizens). According to the authors of the study, there is considerable potential for strengthening interest in naturalization.

Conclusion

Not surprisingly, EU citizens are less interested in Austrian citizenship. The interest in dual citizenship, on the other hand, is significantly higher compared to third-country nationals. This is primarily due to the existing legal equality, as the authors of the study emphasize. In addition, the economic development and political stability of the country of origin can be used to explain different naturalization interests. A 2017 study shows that a higher level of socio-economic development in the country of origin correlates with less interest in acquiring the new citizenship (see Vink et al., 2017). In this sense, the results of the present study also show that people from the successor states of the former Yugoslavia (except Slovenia and Croatia), Turkey and all third countries have a stronger interest in naturalization. The same effect can be observed in people who have a high level of identification with Austria.

The study makes one thing clear: where there is uncertainty about residence status, access to the labor market, access to social benefits or unequal treatment and discrimination, the desire for naturalization is particularly strong. People long for (legal) security. For EU citizens, Austrian citizenship is basically only interesting if they are allowed to keep the previous one. Against this background, the restrictive attitude towards dual citizenship should urgently be reconsidered.

The more people identify with Austria, the more interested they are in Austrian politics and society, and the higher the desire for naturalization. This result makes it clear once again that the desire and the granting of citizenship increase the feeling of belonging to Austria. The democratic-political consequences of our restrictive naturalization law are repeatedly pointed out in the public debate; I have presented the disproportionately high hurdles here. At the same time, it is another signal for politicians: they must recognize that citizenship is a motor for successful integration and not the end of the integration process.