Why does INVESTING serve NOTHING?

This title has a provocative purpose but, in reality, hides a series of concrete reflections

I strongly advise you to watch the content carefully because many times we take some things for granted that in reality they are not.

In the video we will see together:

Finance between subjectivity and objectivity;

5 reasons to NEVER invest or not to do it now;

What are my opinions about it and what are the most important advice if you are taking your first steps in this world.

Good vision!

5 Reasons Not to Invest (or to pay more attention)

Finance is personal in that what is valid and universally demonstrated must then be confronted with what are the personal needs of each of us.

If on the one hand everyone tells you where to invest and which investments will make you rich, the truth is that there are many situations in which even investing could prove to be a wrong choice and not only that, sometimes even counterproductive.

Let’s discover them together!

Fear

The first reason not to invest is a feeling that we have all experienced in life, namely the fear.

There are some people who by their nature are able to tolerate risk, while instead there are other people who are more afraid of events, and who think about it at least 10 times before investing or in any case making decisions.

Fear is in fact a personal and intimate, subjective thing: you just need to learn to live with this fear. Fear is insurmountable if you are afraid of dealing with money: at this point it is really useless and above all harmful to try to invest, and even worse it is to give all the money into someone’s hand, because at that point if you were to discover the damage they have inflicted on your estate you may be left with that fear forever.

Not knowledge

Some people are afraid to invest because they don’t understand anything about it and because their life is completely different. There are, for example, people who have never managed assets in their life, and perhaps have inherited it or have received liquidity deriving from the sale of an asset.

Some, on the other hand, may be afraid because of past experiences that caused them to lose a lot of money. If you find yourself in a situation where you don’t understand much, my advice is to stop and reflect and try to understand a little more, since investing without awareness and without adequate knowledge is an activity that can cost even tens or hundreds of thousands of euros in losses and/or scams.

Other Priorities

This motivation is often underestimated by many insiders, as everyone takes it for granted that if people follow us then they always think about investments or in any case know a lot about investments.

But often this is not the case, because indeed, the more people have money, the more perhaps they are not passionate about personal finance, investments and markets, and perhaps they are not interested in the stock market at all.

Some of these people may have other priorities, such as buying a car, buying a house, buying a beach house, buying a boat, or traveling around the world every two months. They are all legitimate priorities that every person can have in life. They are priorities that need money, and that could steal a large part of the money you have saved. If so, there is no point in investing if you choose to use your money in this way.

You do not have enough money

In recent years there has been a widespread belief that through the financial markets you can earn more, make more money, lead a good life, and all these related things. These are in fact some fake newsbecause investments are not the solution to their problems as, firstthe presence of capital and the ability to save is required.

You have no real goals

Some people would like to invest but don’t have a real goal, so they are not clear on what they would like to do. Others are just undecided whether to invest or spend the money they have accumulated during their life. If you don’t have clear ideas and block your capital for a medium/long term, you need to think about it and reflect on it.

My main advice is to think long and hard about what to do, and above all to understand that the realization of a person and the pursuit of happiness and tranquility are not always linked to the economic sphere.

