Why does Zhejiang always produce rich people when it is the richest man in China 9 times?Ding Lei, Zong Qinghou, Ma Yun to Zhong Suisui The Zhejiang business group is too strong

The annual Hurun Report is released. Hong Kong-listed Nongfu Spring Zhong Suisui’s wealth increased by 65 billion yuan, or 17%, over last year, making him China‘s richest man for the second time with 455 billion yuan. Zhong Suisui has created the highest record for the wealth of China‘s richest man in more than 20 years.

In fact, for Zhong Suisui, everyone knows more that he is the boss of Nongfu Spring (last year’s revenue reached 29.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 30%, and net profit increased by 36% year-on-year), but there is still a million The company’s main business is more profitable.

In the first half of this year, Wantai Bio achieved revenue of 5.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of more than double, and its net profit nearly tripled year-on-year. Its main vaccines are quite powerful, except for the production of HIV, hepatitis B virus (HBV). ) full set, hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis E virus (HEV), syphilis (TP, TRUST), rotavirus (RV), T lymphocytic leukemia virus (HTLV), enterovirus 71 (EV71), type A In addition to the enzyme immunoassay and gold-label rapid diagnostic reagents for influenza virus,

The company is also engaged in the research and development, production and sales of more than 100 kinds of products such as chemiluminescence, nucleic acid, clinical biochemical detection reagents, clinical inspection quality control products, and vaccines.

Zhejiang merchants have always been the “regulars” on the list. Hu Run, chairman and chief research officer of Hurun Report, said that from the perspective of business gangs, the most entrepreneurs on the list have always been Zhejiang and Guangdong businessmen. From the earliest Ding Lei, to Zong Qinghou, to Ma Yun, and now Zhong Suisui.”

How strong is the Zhejiang business community? Among the top 500 private enterprises in China in 2021, Zhejiang has 107, and the number of enterprises ranks first in the country for 24 consecutive years. In the past ten years, the added value of Zhejiang’s private economy has increased from 2.2 trillion yuan to 4.9 trillion yuan, and there is one “boss” for every 7.8 people.

In the past ten years, Zhejiang’s “private boss rate” has also doubled. At the end of 2021, the number of private enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households in Zhejiang Province was 2.904 million and 5.492 million, respectively, an increase of 2.76 times and 1.23 times compared with 2012. According to the calculation of the resident population in 2021, there is one “boss” in Zhejiang for every 7.8 people. In 2012, this number was still 17.6.

“Traditional industries have risen significantly this year.” Hurun pointed out that it is hard to imagine that in an era of rapid technological development, China‘s richest man is Zhong Suisui, who makes mineral water. The sum of the wealth of the three Zeng Yuqun who are new energy sources.

According to Pan Helin, co-director and researcher of the Digital Economy and Financial Innovation Research Center of Zhejiang University International Business School, the production of consumer goods has always been the theme of Zhejiang. “At present, Zhejiang businessmen are mainly concentrated in the two fields of consumer goods and the Internet, but in fact these two fields are complementary to each other. With the development of the domestic economy, the consumer demand of ordinary people has increased, and private enterprises in Zhejiang are very sensitive to the market demand.”

Since 2008, China has continued to explore the domestic market, and Zhejiang’s e-commerce industry has also cooperated with consumer goods manufacturing, breaking the barriers of national and even global sales channels, and Zhejiang consumer goods have been sold through the Internet. “Zhejiang’s rich industry is concentrated in consumer goods, because Zhejiang people understand what customers want.”

