Why doesn't OnePlus Ace 2V sell 1999 for 8+128 like friends?Li Jie Explains the Reason

Why doesn't OnePlus Ace 2V sell 1999 for 8+128 like friends?Li Jie Explains the Reason

On the afternoon of March 7,OnePlus Ace 2V is officially released, with a starting price of 2,299 yuan.At this price point, the performance of the OnePlus Ace 2V has a crushing advantage.

In the 2000-2500 price range, competing products are generally equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip, with a running score of about 900,000 points, while the OnePlus Ace 2 is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship processor, and the running score easily exceeds 1 million points.

Not only that, OnePlus Ace 2V still starts with 12GB+256GB, there is no “8+128” Beggars’ Edition configuration, and the price of 2299 yuan is very aggressive. Some netizens may have doubts, since OnePlus Ace 2V 12+256 has achieved 2299 yuan, why not sell 8+128 for 1999 yuan like friends?

Li Jie, president of OnePlus China, mentioned the pricing logic of OnePlus Ace 2V in an interview. Li Jie said that OnePlus is not a price war, but depends on what users need in this price range. We try to keep the core experience as much as possible. Give the right price on the premise of making a good product.

Li Jie emphasized that this logic cannot be reversed.It’s not about pricing first and then making trade-offs. If it is this logic, the result will be different. For example, we may also achieve 1999 yuan for the 8+128GB version, but this does not conform to OnePlus’ product philosophy, market trends and cognition.

In addition, Li Jie also mentioned at the press conference that many high-performance mobile phones seem to be cost-effective for the price of the card, so they insist on a make-up version of 8+128. For performance mobile phones, large memory is a necessary condition to ensure smoothness. If there is no large memory, do not mention smoothness. Performance mobile phones should eliminate 8GB memory.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Zhenting

