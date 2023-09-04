Why dyslexics can be particularly good managers

WirtschaftsWoche: Ms. Höinghaus, reading and spelling difficulties are often equated with dyslexia. However, there are different diagnoses. What is dyslexia exactly?

Annette Höinghaus: It is often the case that the terms dyslexia and dyslexia are used synonymously. However, a distinction must also be made. Dyslexia, also known as dyslexia, is a genetic predisposition – which is why a medical diagnosis can be made. With an MRI scan, doctors can see changes in the speech center. If patients with dyslexia solve a reading or spelling task during the examination, some areas in the language center do not start. That’s why it’s a long-term problem.

