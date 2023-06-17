Home » Why Elon Musk’s Twitter escapades also harm Tesla
Business

Why Elon Musk’s Twitter escapades also harm Tesla

by admin
Why Elon Musk’s Twitter escapades also harm Tesla

Apple, which is stable in second place in the employer ranking among computer scientists and fourth among economists with a slight loss, was also once associated with the founder and long-time boss Steve Jobs. For Facebook, now Meta, stood and stands above all: Mark Zuckerberg. The small but important difference: Jobs and Zuckerberg are “rather quiet disruptors,” says Falzon. “Musk, on the other hand, comes across as more provocative.”

Also read: “Maybe Musk will throw it all away after all”

Already last year was the former triumph was abruptly stopped by Tesla in the employer ranking: After the group had skyrocketed the year before, it went down at a similar pace. Tesla lost almost two percentage points among economists, 3.2 among engineers and more than four among computer scientists. A comparison with other companies in the top group makes it clear how massive these losses are: In all rankings, there are only two or three companies from the top ten that lose popularity at all.

See also  Pensions, sudden recalculation of taxes on bank checks issued in early retirement: requests for payment of Revenue arrive

You may also like

Passive Income: Former waitress lives off 35 properties

Pirelli, shield against the Chinese: the government uses...

Resolution 39 of 06/05/2023 – Waiver of the...

Foreclosures: These homes are worth millions

The Court of Auditors sticks with RAI: ​​”Cut...

Justice reform, something is moving but it is...

Vacation 2023: Flights will be this summer this...

Berlusconi, how much it costs to maintain his...

Keep your salary secret!

Federica Pellegrini, the spicy revelation of the ex:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy