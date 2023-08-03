Why Europe is losing touch with the USA and China

Accenture Country Manager Raab is certain that one reason for the lack of investment can be found at the top of the corporations: “European companies do not have enough digital competence at the top,” she says, “that also shapes their strategic orientation.” Europe 14.4 percent of all board members of large corporations have a technological background, i.e. they come from the IT sector. In the USA it is significantly more at 21.6 percent. What is surprising in this comparison is the situation in large Asian corporations. In terms of investments, they are at least on a par with Europe, but at the same time significantly fewer company executives from this region (8.8 percent) have a technological background.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

