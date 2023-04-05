Home Business Why Germany’s companies should get involved in the four-day week
Business

Why Germany’s companies should get involved in the four-day week

by admin
Why Germany’s companies should get involved in the four-day week

During the trial period, the work-life balance improved in many ways. In particular, it became easier for 54 percent of employees to balance their work with domestic duties and responsibilities. In addition, employees were more satisfied with their financial situation, but also with their social relationships, as people were better able to manage the time they spent on individual activities. Similar experiments in Belgium, Spain, Japan, Australia and New Zealand have produced equally impressive results.

Also read: South Korea wants to fight childlessness – with the 69-hour week

While the evidence for a four-day workweek is overwhelming, it’s also true that not all industries are ready to move to this model right now. For example, the healthcare industry needs to ensure staff are always available, as many illnesses require 24/7 care and emergencies can arise at any time.

See also  Who are the PE depressions and the risers of the Countdown Featured Layer of the Beijing Stock Exchange | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Tajani ready for the Quirinale: the sensational indiscretion...

Gasoline, heating oil and Co.: Opec is curbing...

Bridge over the Strait, Chinese assault: “We are...

CS takeover by UBS – Shareholder democracy –...

Marine wind: €7.5 billion investment for the Kailia...

Final decline in Piazza Affari (-0.6%), bucking the...

Banking crisis: ECB and Co. play loss-hide –...

Tesla Model 2, electric baby with 4 million...

The logistics industry prosperity index in March was...

Heat pump becomes a piece of furniture –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy