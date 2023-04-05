During the trial period, the work-life balance improved in many ways. In particular, it became easier for 54 percent of employees to balance their work with domestic duties and responsibilities. In addition, employees were more satisfied with their financial situation, but also with their social relationships, as people were better able to manage the time they spent on individual activities. Similar experiments in Belgium, Spain, Japan, Australia and New Zealand have produced equally impressive results.

Also read: South Korea wants to fight childlessness – with the 69-hour week

While the evidence for a four-day workweek is overwhelming, it’s also true that not all industries are ready to move to this model right now. For example, the healthcare industry needs to ensure staff are always available, as many illnesses require 24/7 care and emergencies can arise at any time.