Why good advertising has to be politically incorrect

Brave new world of advertising: Why good advertising should be politically incorrect, but the industry is trying to do the opposite
In the media column, publisher Matthias Ackeret writes why the advertising industry is not only in a difficult position because of Google and Co., but also because of self-imposed correctness.
This Saturday, the ADC, the association of Swiss creative people, will choose the most original advertising of the year. A highlight of self-portrayal since 1976. Still Hollywood, but with a touch of Titanic.