Berlin, as former mayor Wolfgang Wowereit (SPD) once said, is “poor but sexy”. In view of the city’s flourishing start-up scene, the addition “but rich in start-ups” would probably have been an even more accurate description. It is still valid today. Because when it comes to the number of companies – especially those with innovative and technology-focused business models – the federal capital has been at the top for years. Ahead of economically strong federal states such as Bavaria or North Rhine-Westphalia.

It’s no wonder that most of the country’s most valuable tech companies are based in Berlin. Of the 30 unicorns currently in Germany, i.e. startups valued at billions, 22 are based in the federal capital. The reasons are widely known: the most important venture capitalists are based in Berlin, there are excellent networks and the founders are on average much more experienced than in other German cities. They therefore usually tackle more complex issues and make money more easily. A self-sustaining ecosystem, so to speak.

In a start-up statistic, Berlin comes off badly

The capital only comes off in one statistic: where the most successful young entrepreneurs studied. As an evaluation by the Gründerszene shows, only two founders of the 30 German unicorns have completed their studies in Berlin.