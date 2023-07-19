Why hasn’t the US entered a recession yet?

The debt service ratio of private households remains at a 40-year low of around 9 percent. Before the financial crisis it was 13 percent. In addition, while higher interest rates have increased the monthly cost of new or variable-rate mortgages, most US homeowners locked in very low interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages prior to the Fed’s rate-hiking cycle. Only around 10 percent of mortgages were adjustable rate in early 2022, meaning the rise in 30-year mortgage rates to around 7 percent would not matter to 90 percent of homeowners with a mortgage. All in all, consumer spending has not been particularly interest rate sensitive – another reason why tighter monetary policy has been less of a drag on growth.

Also read: “Many Americans have money in the till right now”

In addition, the job market remains strong. Since the current upswing began in May 2020, more than 25 million jobs have been created and there are still more than 10 million vacancies, according to the JOLTS report. Although some well-known companies have announced large-scale layoffs since the fourth quarter, many others say their biggest problem is finding workers. And most of them are apparently reluctant to part with employees, which increases job security. Greater job security, in turn, largely explains why, despite almost two years of negative real wage growth, consumers increased their (Covid) savings and credit card debt to sustain their spending.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

