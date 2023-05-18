Why I can’t imagine living in a tiny house

The startup Vagabundo builds tiny houses. Our editor has tried life in such a small house – and now knows the disadvantages.

Our editor visited the Munich startup Vagabundo in the English Garden. Start-up scene, collage: Dominik Schmitt

At 24, I belong to Generation Z. This is characterized by being as non-binding as possible. We don’t want to commit ourselves to where we work and live. That’s why co-working spaces and tiny houses are also trendy. The Munich startup Vagabundo is using this momentum to build its own tiny houses.

The startup, which was founded in 2020, has a model house right in the English Garden. In Munich, this park is both a tourist attraction and a place to relax. I can imagine staying in a tiny house one day. So to get an impression, I look at it on site. And to get straight to the point: living in a tiny house does not only have advantages.

The Tiny House by Vagabundo is about a 15-minute walk from the nearest S-Bahn station. Michael Leitner, one of the three founders of the startup, is waiting for me at the entrance – and followers of minimalism. “I don’t own a lot of things myself, just a little sports equipment.” Leitner, who also likes to be called Michi, prefers to travel to the nearby Alps in a camper van or by bike.

Michael Leitner in his self-designed tiny house in the English Garden in Munich. start-up scene

His two co-founders, Luca Knipp and Andreas Müller or Andi, tick in a similar way. And so one day, over a beer on the Isar after work, the trio came up with the idea of ​​building Tiny Houses.

“Away from the image of a construction trailer”

All three of them have the know-how to design something like this. Michi is an industrial engineer, as is his co-founder Andreas Müller. Luca Knipp is an architect. The tiny houses are built in his father’s business. What sets Vagabundo apart from other startups: “We want to build fully-fledged houses in terms of design and move away from the image of a construction trailer.” Sustainability is important to the founders. According to their own statements, they use sustainable materials such as wood and high-quality and therefore mostly durable furniture for the construction.

read too Hype in the gray area: The questionable business of tiny house startups



The most bizarre prospect so far is said to be Leitner According to him, he was an entrepreneur “who wanted to put the tiny house on the roof of his company.” But nothing came of it. Vagabundo got rid of the very first Tiny House last year. Namely via a competition by the Mainz-based backpack manufacturer Gotbag. They sell backpacks made from recycled ocean plastic. Leitner wants to know how much the founding trio earned with it or what the deal looked like exactly say nothing.

180,000 euros per tiny house

The Tiny House in the English Garden is the only model house that can be viewed so far. The house costs almost 180,000 euros when it is sold. It is four meters high, 2.55 meters wide and 7.82 meters long and has two floors. Downstairs is the dining and cooking area and a small bathroom with shower. Upstairs is a double bed with a desk and closet. The Tiny House has large window fronts both above and below, so that a lot of light streams in during the day and – depending on the location – you can enjoy the view outside. Above all, I see a lot of green bushes.

My own chaos on the table – but I look into the green for that.

Both the walls and most of the interior fittings, such as the kitchenette, are made of wood, which creates a homely atmosphere. The furniture is of high quality: The kitchen table in the tiny house comes from Thonet, for example, a high-priced furniture manufacturer from Hesse. Shower and bath from the Steinberg company and the high-tech oven with touch display from Bora, which sells the devices for several thousand euros.

The two-storey house on pillars is only connected to electricity when I visit it. Means: The built-in underfloor heating on both floors and the light switches work. But not the sewage. Therefore, I cannot use the bathroom and the kitchen during my visit. The same applies to WLAN.

Vagabundo uses the property of the DHDL startup Lymbio free of charge

Vagabundo has a total of three tiny houses on offer, some without stairs. The model house I am looking at is on the site of a substation built in 1930, which used to be used to manage electricity from several hydroelectric power plants on the nearby Isar Canal. Now the square and the brick building are listed and the software startup Lymbio has its offices there. The company made an appearance with its indoor play system in The Lion’s Den in 2021, but to no avail. Founder Markos Aristides Kern is now making part of the site available to the young tiny house startup free of charge.

I think the idea of ​​tiny houses is awesome. Munich in particular is an expensive place and with prices per square meter of around 26 euros, it is probably the most expensive city in Germany. Houses and even apartments quickly exceed one million euros. With the tiny house from Vagabundo and costs of around 180,000 euros – without land – you can travel comparatively cheaply.

But the Tiny House concept has a few snags: On the one hand, if you don’t already have a plot of land, you have to get one first. Information from the German trade union federation In Munich, one square meter of building land costs 2,300 euros on average. In Berlin, the price is around 1,300 euros.

read too This startup rents out tiny cottages in the country — and made millions before it even started

business/tiny-house-raus-land-vermietung-i/”>

In the country you can get away much cheaper. In some places, for example, you can purchase land for between 20 and 80 euros per square meter, such as in Thuringia or Saxony-Anhalt. There may also be additional costs for electricity and water connections.

If you move often, a tiny house is not worth it

And so the purchase of a tiny house is not as uncomplicated as the hype sometimes suggests. You can’t do much with just buying a house. It needs a plot of land, a building permit, connections. Buying a tiny house is therefore not worthwhile if you move regularly, say every few years Leitner in conversation with the start-up scene. Building permits alone can take months.

It’s cozy on the second floor. There’s just not a lot of space and storage space. start-up scene

In addition, a tiny house – as the name suggests – offers less space than a real house. Basically, you have to do without a basement. A tiny house may not be an option for couples who want to start a family. On the other hand, it could be interesting for singles, couples or people who want to downsize their own household.

And me? I will think about it. Because the whole bureaucracy alone that would await me really puts me off.