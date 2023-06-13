Why I stopped telling myself to be more ambitious

Josée Rose is an ambitious woman – but is that right? Josee Rose

As a woman, I have grappled with the definition of ambition. There’s a fine line between “having more ambition” and “I’m burned out”. Ambition is something very personal that should not be easily judged by others.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

“After years of being driven by ambition, I was convinced I had used up mine.”

I recently read this quote in an article in the The Guardian by Rainseford Stauffer about Americans’ obsession with ambition, and I’ve thought a lot about that.

As a woman, I have grappled with the definition of ambition.

I’ve always thought of myself as ambitious: a nerd who was always thinking about her next move. Whether it was getting my grades in the top 10 percent or dropping out of college, mostly to save $10,000 in tuition. And then to work in a respectable company, get promoted and have a special hobby.

“Be indispensable to others,” I said to myself.

I thought that was the path to wealth, happiness and success

There’s a fine line between “more ambition” and “I’m burned out”.

A lesson I’ve learned since the pandemic: My ambition isn’t always a good thing.

Ambition is something very personal that should not be easily judged by others.

Stauffer points out in his article that people have probably heard that they either to ambitious or not ambitious enough are – or maybe they’ve even heard both. Of course, our idea of ​​ambition—and how ambitious we should be—can be shaped by our gender, our background, and our wealth.

In my experience, people seem to tie the definition of ambition to one of the following things: where and if you went to college, how many hours you work, whether you own a home, whether you are a parent, and how much money you make.

When are you considered ambitious?

But if you’ve attended an elite university, work 50+ hours a week, own a house, or make more than $150,000 a year, does that mean you’re ambitious? Stauffer writes about a 27-year-old college student and mother who, as a young adult, was never considered ambitious or hardworking because she had her son in high school—even though she got her bachelor’s degree, owned an apartment for herself and her child, and worked.

According to an April article in Glamor Magazine UK: “ ambition has long been a complicated word for many women in the workplace. If it wasn’t exactly a dirty word that stereotypically labeled many as ‘aggressive’ or ‘demanding’, it was an engine that left many burned out and disillusioned.”

Perhaps ambition should instead be defined as something we strive for that leads to fulfillment. According to Fortune, Americans are in the era of quiet ambition – that after the past three years we try to live a meaningful life instead of checking off things on a made-up list of successes.

So we shouldn’t keep telling ourselves that we need to be more ambitious. Rather, we should tell ourselves that we are ambitious and that what we are doing is enough.

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings