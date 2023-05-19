Why I’m against a 4-day week – and think it’s insane

Christian Freiherr von Bechtolsheim is not a fan of the four-day week. FOCAM AG

There is a debate in Germany about introducing a four-day week. Asset manager Christian Freiherr von Bechtolsheim criticizes that this causes high costs and would negatively affect the competitiveness of companies, especially smaller ones. Christian Freiherr von Bechtolsheim manages the money of Germany’s richest families and entrepreneurs – a sum in the billions. At Business Insider he writes why he believes that a four-day week threatens Germany as a business location

Christian Freiherr von Bechtolsheim manages the assets of well-known entrepreneurial families – an amount in the billions. The consultant is particularly familiar with the scene of German medium-sized companies and is aware of the current challenges facing companies. For Business Insider, he wrote down why he believes that a four-day week threatens Germany as a business location.

Von SPD– Boss Saskia Esken and parts of the German unions hear the urgent appeal to introduce the four-day week with full wage compensation. Supposedly, the wage earners in Germany would then go to work fresher and more effectively and at the same time be happier people. Spurred on by this happiness, productivity would increase significantly in the remaining hours of the week – a pious wish.

Anyone who can think economically will quickly understand that even with higher productivity, the disadvantages cannot be outweighed. A gap of 20 percent would have to be closed, which will also push many, especially smaller companies, to their limits in terms of time management and staffing. The bottom line is a massive wage increase and thus an increase in unit labor costs – and that is a danger for the business location Deutschland.

Why the Viessmann deal makes me sad

Exactly sold in this debate Viessmann its main division in the USA. A message that is sad, as it means the departure of a traditional company from Germany. As a layman, one is surprised, because this large family business is active in a segment that, according to general opinion, should be very sustainable.

read too The result of the biggest experiment on the four-day week is here: everyone has good reasons not to work on Fridays



The expansion of alternative heating systems, such as heat pumps, pushed by the federal government should make Viessmann a beneficiary. The company probably had considerable concerns as to whether it would still be internationally competitive due to the prices of the systems manufactured in this country. The competition from Asia and even from the USA is significantly cheaper here and, as we have already seen with solar systems, is able to force German companies out of the market.

The transformation to an “ecological model country”

Let’s face the truth unadorned: Viessmann is not an isolated case. According to the IHK, around 32 percent of companies abroad in order to save costs. Unfortunately, this is understandable, because there are many reasons that threaten our location: high ecological requirements, a tangle of administrative regulations, which is accompanied by excessive bureaucracy.

April, 2023: Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is guided through the production facility by Martin Viessmann (r). picture alliance/dpa | Nadine Weigel

Much of this is due to the so-called transformation to an ecological model country. The calming pills from Berlin say that we would become the technological pioneers of a new ecologically oriented economy and could therefore look to the future with confidence. The subject of heat pumps is sold by politicians as a prime example of a future market. That’s true, but unfortunately not with us!

German companies have an enormous competitive disadvantage

With average energy costs of 15 to 16 cents per kilowatt hour – after the government cap, German companies have to fight against companies in China on the world market, who only pay three to four cents per kilowatt hour, or US companies, where the price is between six and seven cents.

This is an enormous competitive disadvantage for energy-intensive companies, which we often find in Germany, including medium-sized companies. The buyer of Viessman, the US company Carrier Global, is also in a pool position due to the construction of millions of air conditioning systems in sales and also technically.

“Insanity to introduce a four-day week with full wage compensation”

As if these factors didn’t burden our companies enough, there is another serious point: the unit labor costs mentioned at the beginning. In a survey conducted by the Chamber of Industry and Commerce Day in 2017, 40 percent of the companies surveyed stated that this factor, alongside the shortage of skilled workers, was one of the greatest risks for our location. Labor costs relative to productivity shows that the US, for example, has 26 percent lower costs – not to mention China.

Against this background, the proposal to introduce a four-day week with full wage compensation borders on the insane.

SPD leader Saskia Esken is in favor of a four-day week. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A country is successful when clever minds set up companies and established companies appreciate the location, the products are coveted and affordable on the world market. But it is also a requirement that people are motivated and hardworking. This requires a fundamentally positive social image of work and no ongoing debates about envy – in order to create appropriate workplace designs and a sense of community in companies as well. There is definitely room for improvement here.

An entrepreneur who is close to me is 92 years old and still goes to the office every day – he doesn’t think for a second about retirement or even a four-day week.