We believe that investors could find superior returns in emerging market local currency debt for the next several years after the asset class sold off at its fastest rate in the 1990s in 2022.

In the past year, the global financial markets and economies suffered several shocks. The war in Ukraine, pandemic-related supply shortages and a slowdown in growth in China caused by the corona lockdowns exacerbated global inflationary pressures.

Local currency bonds from emerging markets (EM) reacted to the aggressive tightening of monetary policy and interest rate hikes by central banks such as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) with severe price turbulence.

The impact of these adverse shocks now appears to be wearing off and the macroeconomic environment now emerging is expected to be particularly favorable for emerging markets. We believe global interest rates will stabilize and monetary policy will remain primarily focused on fighting inflation. Meanwhile, China has started to reopen its economy.

Nevertheless, some uncertainties remain. Excessive monetary tightening could slow the global economy, the exact pace of China‘s reopening remains unclear and the overall geopolitical climate remains precarious.

However, given the prospect of slowing inflation, we think real yields on emerging market debt are particularly attractive. Emerging market bonds are yielding the highest rates in more than a decade. Currently, emerging market local currency debt offers an average yield of 7%, which is a premium of around 400 basis points over 10-year US Treasuries. We believe that now could be a potentially attractive entry point into this asset class for investors with a long-term horizon.

What are emerging market local currency debt?

The basics: a brief definition

Emerging Markets Debts are fixed income debt instruments issued by countries with emerging economies and by companies operating in emerging markets. They come in local currency and hard currency issues.

Local currency obligations are debt instruments issued by government issuers or companies in their home currency. Return drivers are local yields, capital growth (yield curve or creditworthiness changes) and exchange rates (FX).

Countries can be at different stages of the business cycle. As a result, interest rates and yields may be uncorrelated to those in developed markets. In an environment of consistent growth, local currency bonds tend to be more liquid than hard currency bonds and the list of investable/liquid bond markets accessible to foreign investors is growing.

Hard currency obligations are debt instruments issued by government issuers or corporations in currencies other than their home currency – typically a developed country currency such as the dollar or euro. For many low-income, less developed countries – so-called “frontier markets” – the prospect of foreign investment is an incentive for hard-currency bond issuance. Obligations denominated in dollars or euros are considered to be less risky than obligations denominated in local currency.

How can investors benefit?

Emerging market local currency debt can offer investors access to the attractive growth momentum typically associated with emerging market investing and potential benefits from local currency appreciation. Bond investors who are willing to take a little more risk can potentially get significant yield premiums with this asset class. Equity investors, on the other hand, can reduce their risk by adding local currency bonds for a modest yield sacrifice.

The role of emerging market debt in the client portfolio

EM local-currency debt can offer more diversification opportunities than dollar-denominated EM debt and US high-yield debt, two typical alternatives for investors looking for a higher yield than traditional, high-quality US debt. Due to their low correlation with US equities and bonds, an addition of EM local currency bonds can potentially improve the diversification of equity and bond portfolios.

What are the main investment risks?

The main risk to emerging markets stems from the dollar smile theory of Stephen Jen, co-founder of Eurizon SLJ Asset Management. This theory states that the dollar appreciates when the economy is either very strong or extremely weak.

The main risks to this asset class are an appreciation of the dollar as a result of rampant global inflation and/or a deep, prolonged recession. Unsustainable inflation would force central banks to raise interest rates further, raising absolute interest rates (and by definition the currency) while further tightening financing conditions, ultimately slowing growth.

Similarly, a prolonged global recession and a flight to perceived safe-haven assets would result in an appreciation of the dollar, with negative implications for local currencies.

Payment defaults are another risk. If a company’s financial profile deteriorates, the company may become unable to service its debt and face a risk of default. Issuer ratings provide a general indication of financial health, but this needs to be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Integration of sustainability criteria (ESG)

We believe that considering ESG factors in government bond investing must include an assessment of a government’s policy intentions. This closes the gap between specific investment projects and behavior that enables the realization of overarching country-specific ESG goals.

Our ESG approach to EM sovereign debt focuses on countries’ sustainability dynamics and potential, favoring countries with strong momentum and/or high sustainability potential and those with weak (or negative) momentum and/or low sustainability potential avoid.

By identifying and examining overarching macroeconomic ESG issues, we can better identify and monitor risk at the portfolio level.

We believe that countries with good governance and an investment-friendly orientation are more sustainable over the long term. Such an orientation has positive environmental and social impacts that are conducive to the well-being of citizens.

