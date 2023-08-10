Why is inflation falling faster in the US than in Germany?

USA ahead. Inflation is falling faster in the US than in Germany. What are the reasons? Getty Images

In the USA, the inflation rate fell to just over three percent in the summer. In Germany, inflation is still almost twice as high at 6.2 percent.

There are many reasons for the difference. Inflation started earlier in the US. The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates earlier and more. The causes of inflation also differ.

In the euro zone, inflation in countries such as Spain and Belgium has even fallen below two percent, while in other countries it is still almost in the double digits. Here’s why.

Will the US get inflation under control faster than Germany? Current numbers suggest so. In the US, the inflation rate was 3.2 percent in July and Prices there are rising more slowly than they have been in two years. The US Federal Reserve’s inflation target of 2 percent is in sight. The phase of rising interest rates could be coming to an end.

In the euro zone, on the other hand, inflation is persistently high at 5.3 percent. In Germany, prices rose by 6.2 percent in July compared to the previous year – almost twice as fast as in the USA. Special effects from the previous year also play a role here, when the tank discount and 9-euro ticket dampened prices. Regardless of this, the inflation rate is far above the two percent target. The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to raise interest rates further.

There are also huge differences within the 20 countries of the euro zone. In Belgium, Spain and Luxembourg, inflation is even back at two percent. In the Baltic countries it is still almost in the double digits.

What is the reason for this different development? Let’s start with the US. Why is inflation falling faster there than in Europe and also in Germany?

1. US is a few months ahead on inflation

It is often said that the main reason for extreme inflation is the price shocks that followed Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022. But that is only half the truth. Prices started to increase earlier, during 2021. This was a result of the Corona pandemic. Lockdowns in many countries had increased delivery problems and limited the range of goods. At the same time, states supported their citizens financially. Prices started to rise.

The chart shows that this price spike started earlier in the US. The inflation rate there rose above two percent for the first time in March 2021. In the euro zone, that happened four months later, in July 2021. In the US, inflation peaked in June 2022 at 9.1 percent. Since then she has been cooling off. In the euro area, on the other hand, inflation accelerated until October and rose to 10.6 percent. The peak of the wave is also four months behind the USA.

Accordingly, the US Federal Reserve initiated its turnaround on interest rates earlier than the ECB. I’ll get into that in more detail in a moment. But before that, let’s take a look at the different causes of inflation.

2. Causes of inflation: Strong demand in the USA, price shocks in Europe

The insidious thing about the current wave of inflation is that it has two causes. Firstly, the imbalance between high demand and limited supply as a result of the corona pandemic. On the other hand, the price shocks for energy and food as a result of the Ukraine war.

Both effects work both in the USA and in Germany – but to different extents.

The European Central Bank has analyzed this several times. According to the ECB, energy prices contributed more to the increase in inflation in the euro zone. ECB President Christine Lagarde described the differences as follows: The prices for electricity, gas and fuel made up 60 percent of the inflation drivers in the euro area. In the US only half of it.

In addition, wages rose earlier in the USA than in the euro area. This supported purchasing power and also drove prices above demand. “Our inflation is strongly supply-driven,” said Lagarde, according to the FAZ. “In America, inflation is more demand-driven.”

“In the United States we are in a cyclical downturn, a classic cycle in which demand is now declining,” said economist Cyrus de la Rubia of Hamburg Commercial Bank HE DOES. “In Europe, it is primarily a downturn triggered by supply shocks – supply chains, availability of raw materials.” In Europe, it therefore takes longer for prices to fall.

So the timing of the inflationary waves has something to do with their causes. Jörg Angelé from the investment company pointed this out Bantleon hin. In the USA, the corona restrictions were relaxed earlier than in Germany. At the same time, each US citizen received $3,200 in direct assistance. The result was higher consumption, which met with a limited range of goods.

Europe is also much more dependent on imported energy. The USA is even an exporter of natural gas since production using the fracking method was expanded. Accordingly, energy prices in the US fell much more quickly after a shorter rise.

US Fed versus ECB: Earlier, faster, harder

The chronological sequence, but also the causes of inflation, in turn have consequences for the effect of interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve. As mentioned, the Fed started raising rates earlier than the ECB – three months earlier, to be precise. The Fed also raised interest rates more aggressively. Some of the rate moves were historically high at 0.75 percentage points. Overall, the Fed raised the range of key interest rates by 5.25 percentage points within a good year. At the ECB it was 3.75 percentage points so far.

Economists also suspect that the interest rate hikes in the US had a greater impact on inflation than in Europe – precisely because inflation in the US was driven more strongly by demand. With higher interest rates, central banks can curb economic activity – and thus demand. They have no direct influence on the prices for energy or food on the world markets.

Strong dollar, weak dollar – the influence of currencies

The Fed has been more aggressive in fighting inflation. It also increased the interest rate differential to the euro zone, which gave the US dollar an additional boost against the euro. This effect made imports from the dollar into the euro area even more expensive. This had a major impact because energy on the world markets is predominantly billed in dollars.

This effect has now reversed. Because interest rates in Europe are likely to rise longer than in the US, the interest rate differential is narrowing. The euro rises against the dollar. Recently, the strong fall in inflation in the USA gave the euro an additional boost. In addition to the other effects described here, this will also help inflation in Germany to fall.

Big differences in inflation in Europe

The effects described in this article also explain to a large extent the serious differences in inflation rates among the 20 countries in the euro area. On the one hand, there is a considerable east-west divide. The closer to Russia, the higher the inflation rates. That depends on the high dependence of countries like Estonia, Latvia or Lithuania on Russia for energy and many other goods at the time. In western countries this is less pronounced. Spain even has a special role in the European energy market.

In addition, the governments of the euro countries have intervened in prices to varying degrees in order to relieve their citizens.

