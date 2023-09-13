Why is inflation falling faster in the USA than in Germany?

USA in front. Inflation is falling faster in the USA than in Germany. What are the reasons? Getty Images

In the USA the inflation rate has fallen below four percent. In Germany, inflation is still significantly higher at 6.1 percent.

There are many reasons for the difference. Inflation started earlier in the US. The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates earlier and more sharply. The causes of inflation also differ.

In the euro zone, inflation has even fallen below three percent in countries such as Spain and Belgium, while inflation in other countries is still almost double-digit. Here are the reasons.

Will the USA get inflation under control faster than Germany? Current figures suggest this. In the USA, the inflation rate was 3.7 percent in August. In July it was only 3.2 percent. Prices there are rising more slowly than they have been in two years. The US Federal Reserve’s inflation target of two percent is coming into view. The phase of rising interest rates could be coming to an end.

In the euro zone, however, inflation remains persistently high at 5.3 percent. In Germany, prices rose by 6.1 percent in August compared to the previous year – almost significantly faster than in the USA. Special effects from the previous year do play a role, when fuel discounts and 9-euro tickets dampened prices in Germany. But regardless of this, the inflation rate is well above the two percent target.

There are also huge differences within the 20 countries of the euro zone. In Belgium, Spain and Luxembourg, inflation is back at two percent. In some Eastern European countries it is still almost double digits.

What is the reason for this different development? Let’s start with the USA. Why is inflation falling faster there than in Europe and also in Germany?

1. The US is a few months ahead when it comes to inflation

It is often said that the main reason for the extreme inflation was the price shocks following Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022. But that is only the half truth. Prices began to rise earlier, during 2021. This was a result of the corona pandemic. Lockdowns in many countries had increased delivery problems and limited the supply of goods. At the same time, states supported their citizens financially. Prices began to rise.

The chart shows that this price increase started earlier in the US. The inflation rate there rose above two percent for the first time in March 2021. In the euro zone, this only happened four months later, in July 2021. In the USA, inflation peaked at 9.1 percent in June 2022. Since then it has cooled down. In the euro area, however, inflation accelerated until October and reached 10.6 percent. The peak of the wave is also four months behind the USA.

">

Accordingly, the US Federal Reserve initiated its interest rate turnaround earlier than the ECB. I’ll go into this in more detail in a moment. But first, let’s take a look at the different causes of inflation.

2. Causes of inflation: In the USA it is more the strong demand, in Europe more the price shocks

The tricky thing about the current wave of inflation is that it has two causes. On the one hand, there is the imbalance between high demand and limited supply as a result of the corona pandemic. On the other hand, the price shocks for energy and food as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Both effects work in both the USA and Germany – but to different extents.

The European Central Bank has analyzed this several times. According to the ECB, energy prices contributed more to the rise in inflation in the euro area. ECB President Christine Lagarde described the differences as follows: The prices for electricity, gas and fuel accounted for 60 percent of the drivers of inflation in the euro area. In the USA only half of that.

In the USA, wages also rose earlier than in the euro area. This supported purchasing power and also drove prices above demand. “Our inflation is strongly supply-driven,” said Lagarde, according to the FAZ. “In America, inflation is more driven by demand.”

“In the United States we are in a cyclical downturn, a classic cycle in which demand is now falling,” said economist Cyrus de la Rubia of Hamburg Commercial Bank HE DOES. “In Europe it is primarily a downturn triggered by supply shocks – supply chains, availability of raw materials.” In Europe it therefore takes longer for prices to fall.

The time lag between the waves of inflation has to do with their causes. Jörg Angelé from the investment company pointed this out Bantleon hin. In the USA, the corona restrictions were relaxed earlier than in Germany. At the same time, every US citizen received direct support of $3,200. The result was higher consumption, which was met with a limited range of goods.

Europe is also much more dependent on importing energy. The USA has even been an exporter of natural gas since production using the fracking method was expanded. Accordingly, energy prices in the US fell much faster after a shorter increase.

US Fed versus ECB: Earlier, faster, tougher

The timing and also the causes of inflation in turn have consequences for the effect of the interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve. As already mentioned, the Fed started raising interest rates earlier than the ECB – three months earlier, to be precise. The Fed also increased its key interest rates more aggressively. Some of the interest rate hikes were historically high at 0.75 percentage points. Overall, the Fed raised the key interest rate range by 5.25 percentage points within a good year. At the ECB it was previously 4.25 percentage points.

">

Economists also suspect that the interest rate increases in the USA had a greater impact on inflation than in Europe – precisely because inflation in the USA was driven more strongly by demand. Central banks can slow down economic activity – and thus demand – with higher interest rates. They have no direct influence on energy or food prices on world markets.

">

Strong dollar, weak dollar – the influence of currencies

The Fed fought inflation more aggressively. It also increased the interest rate difference with the euro zone, which gave the US dollar additional momentum compared to the euro. This effect made imports from the dollar into the euro area even more expensive. This had a significant impact because energy on world markets is predominantly billed in dollars.

">

This effect has now been reversed. Because interest rates in Europe are likely to rise for longer than in the USA, the interest rate difference is decreasing. The euro is rising against the dollar. Recently, the sharp decline in inflation in the USA gave the euro additional boost. In addition to the other effects described here, this will help inflation to fall in Germany too.

Strong differences in inflation across Europe

The effects described in this article also explain to a large extent the serious differences in inflation rates among the 20 countries of the euro area. On the one hand, there is a considerable east-west divide. The closer to Russia, the higher the inflation rates. This depends on the high level of dependence of countries such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Russia for energy and many other goods. Croatia and those with their closer economic ties to the East also have comparatively high inflation. In western countries this is less pronounced. Spain even has a special role in the European energy market.

In addition, the governments of the euro countries have intervened to varying degrees in prices in order to relieve the burden on their citizens.

">

