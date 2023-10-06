Why is Intesa Sanpaolo now investing in Musk’s SpaceX?

Intesa Sanpaolo invests in SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space agency. The most fascinating and futuristic business of the South African tycoon, committed since childhood to dreaming of space ventures. Intesa Sanpaolo’s commitment comes a few months after that of Unipol, which instead focused on X Holdings I, the financial vehicle with which Musk acquired the former Twitter, which later became X.

Intesa Sanpaolo, explains a note, «in coherence with the 2022-2025 Business Plan which makes innovation one of its main pillars», has «recognized the aerospace sector as having a particularly important role in the development of world economies and has therefore decided to invest in a player that has demonstrated a cutting-edge vision of the near future.”

SpaceX is the only private company capable of launching a spacecraft into orbit and returning it to earth. Among its successes, Dragon was the first commercial spacecraft to deliver cargo to and from the International Space Station in 2012 and in 2020 it was the first private company to transport people to the same station. «His Falcon 9 is still the first and only reusable space module (rocket). Intesa did not reveal the amount of the investment which, in any case, given the communication methods, did not lead to the exceeding of any relevant threshold.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

