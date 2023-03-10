A few days ago, the research organization CounterPoint Research released the global monthly mobile phone model sales tracking report, in which the data shows that Apple’s iPhone 13 is the best-selling smartphone in 2022.

The iPhone 13 alone accounts for 28% of iPhone sales, accounting for nearly one-third of the total.And it became the best-selling smartphone in major markets such as China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Jefferies analysts pointed out that the overall purchase volume of Chinese consumers at the beginning of the launch of the iPhone 14 series mobile phones was smaller than when the new models were launched last year.

According to the latest report released by the agency, Apple’s iPhone 14 series sold 987,000 units in the first three days of its launch, 11% lower than the comparable sales of the iPhone 13 series last year.

The clues can also be seen from the market performance after the release. More than ten days after the iPhone 14 series mobile phones were officially released, the market has experienced a situation of ice and fire.

On the whole, the iPhone 14 series of mobile phones does not seem to have continued the fiery performance of the previous generation of iPhone 13, and sales have fallen short of expectations.

Why does this happen?

In fact, this does not require professional analysis.Many users directly gave the answer: Apple squeezes toothpaste.

Compared with the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 can be said to have almost no upgrades, especially the standard version.Even the chip is still using the specifications of the previous generation, and the appearance, screen refresh rate, etc. have not changed, which does not arouse users’ interest at all.

As for the Pro version, although the chip has been upgraded, it has not brought about essential changes. The performance upgrade is very small. The biggest change is the smart island in appearance, but it cannot become the driving force for users to change phones.

According to the current news, Apple will standardize the Smart Island in the entire iPhone 15 series. At that time, the standard version will bring some major changes, which may boost some market performance.