Original title: Why is the price increase of iPhone 14 Pro also expected by users?Four reasons are real

From the current market point of view, there are really many users who pay attention to Apple mobile phones, and the production of new phones has been reported in the market. It can be said that this time Apple mobile phones have made different strategic changes in the classification.

According to the leaked data, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro both account for 26%, the least is the iPhone 14 Max, which accounts for 19%, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max accounts for 29% of the production.

It is not difficult to see that this year’s Apple mobile phone will still use the Pro version and the standard version as the products of the market, and the other versions can only be said to be testing the water. After all, the competitive value of large-screen mobile phones in today’s market is not high.

However, when news came out that the price of the iPhone 14 Pro was going to increase, there were still a lot of users looking forward to it. In the face of this situation, there are only four reasons that are very real.

For most users, the choice of mobile phone products is only for normal and unburdened use, and the news of the iPhone 14 Pro is very attractive.

For example, the screen has changed from a notch screen design to a hole-punch screen design, and the performance will also be the full-blooded version of the A16 processor, or the 48-megapixel blessing in terms of imaging capabilities.

For consumers, this product can really meet the long-term use, so for users with a particularly large budget, naturally they will not care about the price, but will look forward to when they can use it.

The second reason: to use the new function as soon as possible The function adaptation speed of new models is often faster than that of old models. Just like the unlocking function of wearing a mask, only models above the iPhone 12 series can be used, and old models cannot be used. According to information from the market, the iPhone 14 Pro will support the screen display function. It is said that the iPhone 13 Pro, which also supports high refresh rate, has no way to support this function. Just because the screen of the iPhone 14 Pro can reach 1Hz, it not only consumes less power, but also performs better in daily use, so there are many users who have high demand for this aspect. The third reason: when it is time to change the machine and want to fight for three to five years One of the key elements of Apple's attractiveness is that it can last for three years. Whether it is hardware or software, it can bring users an excellent and smooth experience. In addition, today's market is developing very fast, and the speed of consumers' replacement will be accelerated, so when the iPhone 14 series brings a comprehensive improvement, they will naturally think about replacement. What's more, the new hardware will also make the user's experience better. Combined with the A-series processor, it has always been the leader of the mobile terminal, so for users who want to change the phone, they can still fight for three to five years. The fourth reason: 256GB memory can be used for a long time According to market information, the iPhone 14 Pro will bring a new upgrade, that is, the memory will be upgraded from 128GB to 256GB. Compared with traditional memory, it will be more reassuring to use. Although we all know that the closed strategy of the iOS system can save memory, but with the increase of software data, it is really difficult to make 128GB of memory use for a long time. What's more, many users now like to use the iPhone for office work, or for shooting videos. Combined with the Pro version, which has been upgraded to 48 million pixels, the result is naturally obvious. Of course, the above are only four cases. There are also many users who feel that the selection value of the iPhone 14 Pro is not high, it is just a normal improvement, and they have some regrets about the iPhone 14. According to the information that broke the news, the standard version of the iPhone 14 has not improved much except for upgrading the storage to 6GB, which means that the user's desire to change the phone may be greatly reduced. Therefore, this year's iPhone 14 series may surprise users, and may even make users feel that the new phone is not powerful enough. In short, every mobile phone user has a different opinion on the improvement of the iPhone 14 series, some are very looking forward to it, and some say that they have no particularly high expectations. So the question is, what is your attitude towards the iPhone 14 Pro? Comments, likes, and shares are welcome.

