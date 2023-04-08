The cost of the raw materials used to make chocolate has increased. And even the cheapest chocolate treats have become more expensive. What are the reasons for that?

Black Thunder, made by Japanese confectionery maker Yuraku, is one of the cheapest chocolate bars in the world. The price of just 30 yen (about 21 centimes) has remained unchanged for three decades.

That’s why Japanese chocolate lovers were irritated when the company decided to raise the price of the affordable treat to 35 yen from March 1st.

Even when Yuraku decided to start sourcing the more expensive sustainable cocoa from Swiss company Barry Callebaut in 2019, the company did not pass on the additional costs to customers. So why now?

According to Barry Callebaut’s first-quarter report, cocoa prices are up an average of 8.1% as demand for cocoa beans outstrips supply, after two years of sizeable surpluses.

Sugar also became more expensive. While the world market price for sugar increased slightly by 1.4% due to lower exports from India, the price increase in Europe was almost 92% due to lower inventories and high energy prices.

The dairy products used in milk chocolate are also to blame. The cost of milk, while down from its peak in April 2022, was still 15.7% higher than the same period last year.

Barry Callebaut primarily works with a pricing model that passes commodity price changes back to its buyers, such as Yuraku. If the price of the raw material increases due to inflation between the signing of the contract and delivery, Yuraku has to pay more.

“We consider our price model to be fair because it works both ways. If the prices for raw materials or transport costs drop, our customers pay less,” says company spokesman Frank Keidel.

But not only chocolate is affected by inflation. Swiss food giant Nestlé has increased the prices of all its products by an average of 8.2% in 2022. However, confectionery, including the famous Kit Kat chocolate bar, was least affected.

