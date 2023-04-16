Why Lindner was so incredibly relaxed in Washington

And then the wrangling over a few billion euros in the federal budget: In Washington, there is talk of a debt crisis in developing countries. 60 percent of the developing countries are said to be on the brink of insolvency, no longer knowing how to finance the most essential state functions such as internal security, medical care or aid for the poorest. Countries like Ghana or Zambia could soon follow Sri Lanka with a state bankruptcy.

Anyone who breaks away from the navel-gazing at home and looks at Germany from afar must involuntarily take a deep breath and relax. Of course, Lindner has problems to deal with at home. Above all, he must submit a draft budget for 2024, including medium-term financial planning for the following years, to the cabinet by mid-June. And the fronts are still hardened.