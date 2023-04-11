People are too used to the ‘robots taking away jobs’ narrative, Noah Smith argues. OpenAI

Workers are worried about losing their jobs as AI tools revolutionize the economy. However, Noah Smith, author of the Noahpinion newsletter, believes that AI technology is only having a limited impact on the world of work. “We have been using automation technologies for centuries. And by 2023, anyone who wants a job has a job,” Smith writes.

Businesses today are using AI tools for everything from translating speeches to creating language learning models for the largest and most prestigious law firms. With this in mind, workers are concerned that they may soon lose their jobs due to AI automation.

read too These startups already had to file for bankruptcy in 2023 business/startup-insolvenzen-2023-januar-februar-maerz/”>

But Noah Smith, the author of the business newsletter Noahpinion, represented in his Contribution from Monday a different view. He believes that people don’t have to worry about their jobs just yet.

“We have been using automation technologies for centuries. And by 2023, everyone who wants a job has a job,” he wrote.

What exactly does workplace automation mean?

In his contribution, Smith examined several studies on the automation processes in workplaces. The spectrum of companies examined ranged from Citibank to the auditing and consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Smith pointed out that the studies never clearly define the term “automation.” Together they represent hypothetical scenarios in which humans are “replaced” to varying degrees.

But some of these scenarios even show new advantages. As an example, Smith cites, “You get new tools that let you automate the boring part of your job, and that puts you in a more responsible position.” This shows that it’s difficult to make sweeping conclusions about what AI automation is for every individual means.

read too 6 German AI startups beyond ChatGPT that you should know

People are very used to the “narrative ‘robots are taking our jobs'”.

In addition, according to Smith, these studies do not address how the job market as a whole will be changed by technology. “Obviously, if one job is eliminated by automation and two new ones are created with higher wages, workers have won,” he said. However, studies on this topic seem to focus only on automation itself. This can give the impression that employees are losing out, when in fact that is not the case.

A recently released one Study from Goldman Sachs, for example, assessed the impact of AI automation by considering jobs not as a unit but as a sum of tasks. According to Smith, the Goldman researchers also recognized that “automation processes often complement, rather than replace, a worker’s work.”

read too Can Chat GPT be a doctor? How the bot passed the exam and diagnosed diseases

In addition, the study supports the view that job automation does not always mean layoffs. The researchers found that “technology can replace some tasks, but it can also make us more productive in performing other tasks and create new tasks – and new jobs”.

Nevertheless reported “Forbes‘ of this study, headlined ‘Goldman Sachs Predicts 300 Million Jobs Lost or Eliminated by Artificial Intelligence’.

“Many people are so used to the ‘robots taking away our jobs’ narrative that they report every outcome through that distorted lens,” Smith wrote.

Smith did not respond to a request from Business Insider.

This article was translated from English by Stefanie Michallek. You can find the original here.