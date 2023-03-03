War in Ukraine, inflation and high energy prices – there are many arguments against higher investments in startups. According to our author, now is the right time.

A guest article by Jannes Fischer, investor and founder of the digital real estate platform Zenhomes

Anyone looking at the economic forecasts at the beginning of the year cannot help but think. The predictions vary between bleak and worrying. The fact is, the inflation and interest rate environment have changed drastically in the last twelve months. This paradigm shift has now also fully impacted the start-up industry: tech companies are laying off employees on a large scale, financing rounds are taking longer, valuations are no longer as steep as they were in 2022.

If you look at the macroeconomic situation, we are faced with not one, but a multitude of problems of international importance. Every single factor could be manageable for the global economy. Taken together, however, there is a risk that these problems could fuel the interaction and develop into a full-blown recession.

Where potential for crisis lurks

I see seven factors with a particularly high potential for a crisis:

energy prices: High energy prices are significantly dampening economic growth. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects negative growth of -0.3 percent for Germany this year, primarily due to the increased costs for industry and households.

Interest charges: The European Central Bank has raised interest rates several times since last summer. Deutsche Bank expects the first interest rate cut in the middle of next year at the earliest due to persistently high inflation. This was almost 8 percent in 2022, higher than it has been for decades. High interest rates are known to make investments more expensive.

Ukraine War: There is no end in sight to the war between Russia and Ukraine. According to the World Bank, this will keep oil, gas and grain prices high. The war also increases the risk of further geopolitical conflicts.

Real estate prices: Inflation and higher interest rates are likely to lead to falling real estate prices in many countries. According to an analysis by DZ Bank, the purchase prices for residential real estate in Germany are likely to fall by four to six percent in 2023. This would intensify a possible recession.

euro crisis: Due to their high national debt, the southern European euro countries are threatened with insolvency if their borrowing costs continue to rise. This could trigger a new euro crisis. According to financial information service Barron’s, Italy is the country most at risk because the Italian economy is ten times larger than Greece’s and the national debt is as much as 150 percent of gross domestic product.

Developing countries: The sharp rise in the dollar exchange rate threatens to trigger a debt crisis in a number of countries in Asia and Africa. While these countries’ national debt is in dollars, their tax revenues are in their own currency. For example, the Egyptian pound has lost a third of its value since October, according to the Financial Times, taking inflation to over 20 percent.

China: Germany can no longer hope for growth impetus from its most important trading partner, China. In the past few decades, Germany has been able to export high-quality products to China and at the same time import cheap consumer goods from the Far East, which has contributed to low inflation here. This is less and less the case. German exports to China fell by 17.5 percent in November. China’s exports to Germany also fell by 14.4 percent.

Of course, nobody can say exactly when and if these problems will manifest themselves and to what degree, but in summary: pretty bleak prospects.

“Times of upheaval create unique opportunities”

Why am I still looking to the future with confidence?

For one, while I’m pessimistic in the short-term, I remain absolutely optimistic about the long-term economic picture. Hedge fund veteran Ray Dalio shows in his works that high interest rates and over-indebtedness often lead to short recessions. In the long run, however, human ingenuity drives productivity gains and hence growth. This can also be historically proven with figures. Recessions last less than a year on average, and in Germany only about one year in ten was a recession year.

On the other hand, and this makes me particularly optimistic about 2023: Times of upheaval in particular provide unique opportunities – and they want to be used entrepreneurially. As investor legend Warren Buffet said, “Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.” As such, I believe that with a coming recession, the time has come to build and invest — and that’s especially true for tech startups. That’s why I’m investing in venture funds and startups right now, including funds with a focus on urban or space tech and startups that are active in the areas of urban logistics or increasing the yield of food production through the use of AI, for example.

opportunity of the decade

Some of the most successful companies of all time were born in times of crisis. These include Amazon and Apple, as well as Airbnb, Uber, Slack, WhatsApp, Instagram, Square and many others during the 2008 and 2009 recession. The next generation of disruptive startups is emerging right before our eyes. Why do I believe in it?

Radical changes offer great opportunities: Pioneering business models always emerge on the back of macro trends. In the last two decades, these have primarily been the internet and smartphones. Green Tech and Clean Energy, AI and New Space have the potential to have a similar impact in the years to come. Recessions are a key catalyst for change, as they drastically change customer needs and the viability of business models in the short term. The opportunities for startups to develop better solutions and thus advance our society are considerable. Profitability instead of hype: Founders no longer push growth at any price, but at the same time rely on substance and sustainable business models. Helping that, tech salaries have fallen in 2022 for the first time in decades, allowing many startups to retain talent and keep costs under control. The SPACs are an excellent example of the exaggerations that the market has tended towards in recent years. In the first nine months of 2021, there were 444 IPOs with this type of acquisition vehicle in the US, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Last year there were only 78 in the same period. The trend is clear: more sustainability, fewer shortcuts. Perfect timing: Startup valuations have fallen back to more realistic levels in 2022, making it easier to get started. But for startups in which I invest today, what counts is not the economic environment this year, but the targeted exit in 6-8 years. This strategy has also worked in previous crises. According to the financial services provider Cambridge Associates, venture funds that invested in the crisis years from 2007 achieved better results than comparable funds in previous years.

The coming years will be difficult, no question. But if you now have the courage to invest in startups, you may have a unique opportunity. After all, Goethe also knew: You can also build something beautiful out of stones that are placed in your way.