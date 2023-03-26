According to an analysis, airports should adapt more to the needs of older travelers. SITA, an IT service provider in the aviation industry, sees this as one of twelve megatrends that will occupy the industry over the next ten years. “Elderly people often need something like services, help with route planning, luggage and mobility at the airport,” said Sumesh Patel, who deals with the trends and is responsible for the Asia-Pacific region at SITA, the German Press Agency . “The good news is that today’s older travelers are very comfortable with new technology and smartphones.”