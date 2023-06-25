Why prophecies are often wrong, but still worth noting

Predictions are difficult because they concern the future. And that’s why they often don’t apply. Even if they were found to be correct by a “community of experts”. Noah Smith explores why it is that experts collectively believe utter nonsense, apparently not so rarely. A reason to be more skeptical about scenarios that have been declared correct by other scientists. The text explains this using the example of Paul Honest by, the author of the “Population Bomb” who predicted in 1968 that hundreds of millions of people would die of hunger in the next ten years. Ehrlich also suggested that tens of millions of Americans would starve in the 1980s and that England would cease to exist by the year 2000, etc.

Which, as we know, did not happen, as is well known, quite the opposite, as Smith shows in the article. It is all the more important to recognize

why Ehrlich saw these things so wrong and why the people who make similar claims today – like the “degrowth” movement – are (can be) wrong too. But it’s also important to realize that just because Ehrlich was wrong about overpopulation and a few other things, that doesn’t mean he or the degrowth folks are wrong about the threat of habitat destruction and loss of wildlife wrong.

It is about recognizing what is repeatedly overlooked in forecasts in order to learn from it to be able to look more realistically into the future. What was right about Ehrlich’s prediction is the population growth itself. This has continued, but no longer exponentially thanks to falling fertility rates and increasing economic growth and prosperity – almost worldwide. This brings us to a point for understanding incorrect forecasts:

The scientific “models” that Ehrlich and the other environmental catastrophe prophets of the ’60s and ’70s relied on were built very simply – they really just drew exponential curves and then said, “See, line goes up!” This type of simple projection ignores all of the different countermeasures people will take to emerging problems and all of the ways in which they will adapt to new conditions.

The “Green Revolution”, which also began in the 1960s, was no accidental event. She quadrupled z. B. maize production, so that today, despite the world population being several times higher per capita, more calories are consumed than in 1960. The flattening of fertility rates is similar. New contraceptives and the spread of contraceptive methods were a conscious response to problems to come. Just like new technologies developed by scientists, which were then implemented by states (unfortunately sometimes with coercive measures) and companies.

Scientists of the 1960s, like Norman Borlaug, knew that feeding the world would be a problem as world population increased. It didn’t take Paul Ehrlich to tell them that. Therefore, they dedicated their lives to work on improving crop varieties, fertilizers, and irrigation. The inventors of contraception knew that for many families, one more random child meant just another mouth to feed, and they invented new forms of contraception specifically to allow people to choose the family size they wanted.

Human ingenuity triumphed over the gloomy forecasts and ultimately also over the demands for drastic authoritarian measures.

According to Noah Smith, what are the lessons from the incorrect forecasts of the time for the current apocalyptic scenarios? Here the author argues in particular against the “degrowth” movement in the USA. But we see that in Europe more and more often as a popular strategy in the media. Smith calls degrowth an unrealistic approach because, first, massive coordinated global anti-growth planning is impracticable, second, it would also stall the transition to renewable energy, and third, it would require unsustainable sacrifices from developing countries. In addition,

that degrowthers are not only demanding unworkable solutions, but are incredibly sloppy in their predictions. For example, degrowthers regularly base their estimates of unsustainable resource use on aggregate measurements of material use.

Such data, such as gross weights, also includes materials that are recycled or are sustainable (e.g., commercial forests or agriculture itself). And when resources are used in a more sustainable way – such as switching from fishing to aquaculture – these figures do not capture that. It also ignores one of the most important sources of sustainability: resource substitution.

When people figure out how to substitute a scarce resource for a commonly available resource, sustainability increases even as gross tonnage used increases. For example, using widely available magnesium instead of scarce lithium in our batteries increases sustainability, even if the tonnage doesn’t change.

And of course we are always looking for ways to replace scarce, problematic and/or expensive resources with plentiful ones – often successfully. A good example would be wind energy or nuclear power instead of coal or oil. Nonetheless, typical “curve-up” thinking dominates the fear forecasts, treating the past correlation of economic growth and resource overexploitation as a universal law. Although, as Smith can show with the example of CO2 emissions, there has been an absolute decoupling from economic growth in many countries (see article).

Still, it would be “very, very bad to ignore the people who are warning about climate change.” Because it is difficult to distinguish between justified fear and unfounded panic. I can also agree with Noah Smith when he says:

Seeing the prevalence of such attitudes, I wonder if scaremongering like Ehrlich’s isn’t a useful counterbalance to human callousness. In economics jargon, perhaps overestimating the likelihood of a sixth mass extinction is a way to better align the private utility functions of the people shaping global economic policy with the social function that encompasses all living, sentient beings. At the very least, scaremongering could help keep habitat destruction in the public eye.

Let’s learn to understand and accept each other…